Former Software Executive Launches The Get Happiness Plan Program: The Seven Key Elements to Happiness & Purpose
After overcoming addiction only to encounter deep depression, former software executive, Brad Kofoed, had to find a way to survive. Through his process of creating purpose, he was able to apply his business expertise, augmented through his Harvard certification in Happiness, to a powerful, efficient process anyone can follow to create their own purposeful "someday life" today.
Parker, CO, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Former entrepreneur & software executive, Brad Kofoed, has created made happiness accessible to everyone with his www.gethappinessplan.com program.
After having gone through major life transitions in family and then quitting alcohol, Kofoed encountered a demon he did not anticipate which had been previously concealed by alcohol: depression. In his own battle for survival he developed a purpose to latch onto leading to additional purpose. Once out of the darkness Kofoed wanted to validate the process he had forged by completing the Harvard Happiness Certification.
There are hundreds of resources, tips and recommendations about happiness. Making this accessible and actionable to other 38 to 58 year old adults who tend to have reached the bottom of the "Happiness Curve" became his goal.
By distilling the massive amount of data into the seven main key elements of happiness: Gratitude, Nature, Personal Relationships, Service, Community, Health and Work, then applying his expertise in simple business planning, Kofoed created The Get Happiness Plan program; a self-directed program, supported with one-on-one and group coaching, empowering anyone to uncover their purpose and create their plan to create the rest of their purposeful, happy life.
"Most people know there is more to life than what they are experiencing in the present, they just haven't found a systematic way to uncover and create that plan for themselves. And, the amount of information can be daunting," says Kofoed.
The result is a personalized plan supported by the fundamentals of Kofoed's Seven Step System for Success called F-DAPPER that equips the participant with the emotional fuel, and steps to fully implement and live their new purpose-driven life plan.
Those interested can schedule a free 15 minute exploratory call at the website: www.thegethappinessplan.com
