The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Navigating Section 337: Strategies for Success in Investigations
The Knowledge Group, a leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Navigating Section 337: Strategies for Success in Investigations.
Jersey City, NJ, November 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM (ET).
Event Summary:
Section 337 investigations at the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) present unique challenges that require a thorough understanding of intellectual property laws, trade regulations, and procedural nuances. These investigations often involve high-stakes litigation where mastering the ITC’s processes and adopting an effective defense strategy are critical to success. As the landscape of Section 337 investigations continues to evolve, staying informed of key developments and best practices is essential for legal professionals and industry leaders.
Join distinguished expert Evan H. Langdon, Partner and Chair of the ITC Practice at Fabricant LLP, in this CLE ITC webinar organized by The Knowledge Group as he provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, challenges, and strategies in navigating Section 337 investigations. Evan will share valuable insights and actionable tips to help participants achieve favorable outcomes in these complex proceedings.
Key issues that will be covered include:
Recent Trends and Developments in Section 337 Investigations
Effective Strategies for Managing Complex ITC Cases
Emerging Challenges and Risk Mitigation Tactics
Significant Court Rulings Impacting Section 337 Investigations
Speaker/Faculty Panel
Even H. Langdon
Partner, Chair ITC Practice
Fabricant LLP
