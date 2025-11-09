AAEON Blends Old and New with the Release of the BOXER-6801-RAP
A rugged Expansion Box PC, the BOXER-6801-RAP includes both modern and legacy expansion to future-proof machine vision and SCADA systems.
Taipei, Taiwan, November 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leading provider of industrial PC solutions AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) today announced the BOXER-6801-RAP, an Expansion Box PC equipped with 13th Generation Intel® Core™ processors (formerly Raptor Lake), an industrial-grade I/O, and expansion options that include both a PCI and PCIe slot.
AAEON indicates the BOXER-6801-RAP was designed with the aim of helping its customers modernize industrial setups, pairing advanced features such as multiple PoE LAN and NVMe storage support with both a PCIe x1 and PCI slot for frame grabber, motion control, and fieldbus card installation.
The system comes with two DB-9 ports for RS-232/422/485, one DB-15 port and offering an 8-bit digital I/O, as well as four USB Type-A ports (two offering USB 3.2 Gen 2 and two with USB 2.0 speed). The system’s four PoE LAN ports each offer 2.5GbE speed, and are joined by a fifth RJ-45 port, also offering 2.5GbE LAN.
The BOXER-6801-RAP provides both an M.2 2280 M-Key for NVMe and a 2.5” SATA drive bay, allowing for both fast read/write speeds and stable, cost-effective long-term data storage. Meanwhile, the system’s other expansion options consist of an M.2 2230 E-Key, an M.2 2280 M-Key, and an M.2 3052 B-Key with a SIM card slot.
The system grants the same robust mechanical design that users will be familiar with from AAEON’s fanless PC portfolio, with a relatively broad -20°C to 60°C operating temperature range. Moreover, the system is equipped with a 3-pin terminal block connector for power inputs ranging from 9V to 36V, while also providing protection circuit.
The BOXER-6801-RAP is now available for pre-order on the AAEON eShop. For detailed specifications, please visit the BOXER-6801-RAP’s product page on the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
