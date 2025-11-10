A-Team Group, a Division of Finelight Group, Announces Acquisition of Eagle Alpha’s Events Business
Finelight Group is delighted to announce that its subsidiary, A-Team Group, has successfully completed the acquisition of the events division of Eagle Alpha, a leading provider of alternative data solutions for the investment community.
Norwich, United Kingdom, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This strategic acquisition enhances A-Team Group’s position as a leading organiser of specialist conferences serving the financial technology and data industry. The integration of Eagle Alpha’s highly respected events portfolio complements A-Team’s existing range of industry-leading conferences and strengthens its capacity to deliver high-quality content, networking, and thought leadership across global data and analytics markets.
Eagle Alpha will maintain strategic involvement in the partnership through advisory board participation leveraging their specialized knowledge and relationships to guide agendas, current themes and vendor participation.
Finelight Group Founder & CEO Andrew Schofield commented, “We’re thrilled to support A-Team Group in this exciting acquisition. Eagle Alpha’s events have earned a strong reputation for excellence, and combining this with A-Team’s established conference expertise will create outstanding opportunities for growth and innovation.”
A-Team Group CEO Angela Wilbraham says, “This acquisition significantly expands our footprint in the capital markets industry, by entering the alternative data sector. This perfectly complements our established expertise in Market Data, Trading Technology, Data Management, and RegTech. Crucially, our strategic partnership ensures Eagle Alpha’s respected events will continue to be the leading forum for investors and data providers to connect, with a strong commitment to quality and growth throughout 2026, including our confirmed dates in New York in March and September, and London in June.”
Emmett Kilduff, Founder and Chairman of Eagle Alpha says “From organizing our first alternative data conference over 8 years ago to building a brand that has become synonymous with alternative data, these events have been at the heart of our mission to connect the ecosystem. We are confident that A-Team Group’s expertise and reach will take these conferences to new heights, ensuring they continue to serve as the industry’s premier gathering for years to come.”
Michael Finnegan, Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Alpha commented "By partnering with A-Team Group, we're ensuring these alternative data conferences continue to thrive under specialists who bring unparalleled operational expertise. Our continued involvement as strategic advisors maintains the deep alternative data knowledge that has made these events essential industry gatherings. This partnership allows Eagle Alpha to continue to concentrate our resources on connecting data buyers and vendors through our leading aggregation platform, serving as the exclusive distributor for curated datasets, and empowering data sharing with our Lakeshore solution."
Finelight Group and A-Team Group look forward to working closely with Eagle Alpha to develop and expand the events programme, continuing to deliver value for data providers, hedge funds, quants, investment managers, and the wider financial ecosystem.
For further information, please contact:
Nicole Rollings
Director of Operations and Strategic initiatives
A-Team Group
nicole@a-teamgroup.com
www.finelightgroup.com
www.a-teamgroup.com
Visit our website to find out more about the Alternative Data Conference here https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0pqdVR0
