Shop Local, Give Local: Diverse Hampton Roads Releases 2025 Holiday Guide Highlighting Diverse Small Businesses and Community-Based Nonprofits
Diverse Hampton Roads has released its 2025 Holiday Guide, a digital publication celebrating diverse small businesses and grassroots nonprofits across Hampton Roads. The guide features ten local businesses and organizations, personal holiday traditions, and ways to support local through shopping, giving, and community connection this season.
Hampton Roads, VA, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Diverse Hampton Roads is proud to announce the release of its 2025 Holiday Guide — a digital publication dedicated to uplifting and connecting diverse small businesses and grassroots nonprofits across the region.
This year’s guide features ten local businesses and organizations from across Hampton Roads, each with a story, mission, and impact rooted in community. Readers will also find shared holiday traditions, local attractions, and simple ways to give back and support the people who make Hampton Roads thrive.
“As this year comes to a close, we know how challenging it’s been for many,” said Angela Johnson, Founder of Diverse Hampton Roads. “Our goal with this guide is to remind people that there’s power in community. When we shop local, give local, and support the people behind our small businesses and nonprofits, we’re strengthening the heart of Hampton Roads.”
The guide encourages readers to make intentional choices this season — supporting small, diverse-owned businesses and community-based nonprofits that reinvest in the local economy and provide vital services year-round.
The 2025 Diverse Hampton Roads Holiday Guide is available to view online at https://diversehamptonroads.com/holidayguide-2025.
Diverse Hampton Roads continues its mission to increase visibility, connection, and collaboration among small businesses, organizations, and the community through guides, events, and digital features throughout the year.
About Diverse Hampton Roads
Diverse Hampton Roads is a local initiative dedicated to increasing visibility and connection for diverse small businesses, grassroots nonprofits, and community organizations across the Hampton Roads region. Through online features, networking events, and seasonal guides, Diverse Hampton Roads celebrates local impact and fosters genuine community collaboration.
Website: https://diversehamptonroads.com
Instagram: @diversehamptonroads.757
Facebook: @DiverseHamptonRoads
This year’s guide features ten local businesses and organizations from across Hampton Roads, each with a story, mission, and impact rooted in community. Readers will also find shared holiday traditions, local attractions, and simple ways to give back and support the people who make Hampton Roads thrive.
“As this year comes to a close, we know how challenging it’s been for many,” said Angela Johnson, Founder of Diverse Hampton Roads. “Our goal with this guide is to remind people that there’s power in community. When we shop local, give local, and support the people behind our small businesses and nonprofits, we’re strengthening the heart of Hampton Roads.”
The guide encourages readers to make intentional choices this season — supporting small, diverse-owned businesses and community-based nonprofits that reinvest in the local economy and provide vital services year-round.
The 2025 Diverse Hampton Roads Holiday Guide is available to view online at https://diversehamptonroads.com/holidayguide-2025.
Diverse Hampton Roads continues its mission to increase visibility, connection, and collaboration among small businesses, organizations, and the community through guides, events, and digital features throughout the year.
About Diverse Hampton Roads
Diverse Hampton Roads is a local initiative dedicated to increasing visibility and connection for diverse small businesses, grassroots nonprofits, and community organizations across the Hampton Roads region. Through online features, networking events, and seasonal guides, Diverse Hampton Roads celebrates local impact and fosters genuine community collaboration.
Website: https://diversehamptonroads.com
Instagram: @diversehamptonroads.757
Facebook: @DiverseHamptonRoads
Contact
Diverse Hampton RoadsContact
Angela Johnson
757-354-2261
diversehamptonroads.com
Angela Johnson
757-354-2261
diversehamptonroads.com
Categories