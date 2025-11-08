"My Hero Academia," "Hazbin Hotel" Standouts Added to Voice Acting Lineup at FAN EXPO Portland, January 16-18, 2026
Stars of Popular Anime Titles, Gaming, Animation Hits to Appear at Oregon Convention Center; Join "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Voice Acting Realm plus "Lord of the Rings," "Harry Potter" Headliners, and more.
Portland, OR, November 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anime continues to be a growing presence at FAN EXPO events across North America, with the Voice Acting section of the Celebrity area teeming with fans throughout the events. And with the addition of five stars of My Hero Academia and three from Hazbin Hotel, FAN EXPO Portland attendees will have plenty of their favorites to meet, January 16-18, 2026, at the Oregon Convention Center.
Newly added to the FAN EXPO Portland celebrity area are My Hero Academia standouts Eric Vale (“Tomura Shigaraki”), David Matranga (“Shoto Todoroki”), J. Michael Tatum (“Tenya Iida”), Brandon McInnis (“Sir Nighteye”) and Clifford Chapin (“Katsuki Bakugo”). They will be joined by Hazbin Hotel regulars Christian Borle (“Vox”), Joel Perez (“Valentino”) and Krystina Alabado (“Cherri Bomb”). These superstar voice actors have brought to life these and dozens of other characters in the worlds of anime, animation and gaming.
They supplement an already impressive FAN EXPO Portland celebrity roster that includes:
• The Lord of the Rings headliners Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan
• Mike Colter (Luke Cage, Men in Black³)
• Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone)
• Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek” The Next Generation”)
• Harry Potter duo of Matthew Lewis and Bonnie Wright
• Judith Hoag (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Armageddon)
• Robbie Rist (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, “The Brady Bunch”)
• Ernie Reyes Jr. (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull)
• Brian Tochi (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Revenge of the Nerds)
• Kenn Scott (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, director/Adventures of Johnny Tao)
• François Chau (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lost)
• Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, American Dad)
• Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!, The Goldbergs)
Many more FAN EXPO Portland guest announcements will follow from the worlds of film, television, streaming, art, literature, gaming, cosplay, anime, animation and more in the coming weeks.
Adult, Youth and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Portland are available now at www.fanexpoportland.com. Advance pricing is available until January 1.
Portland is the second event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, VIDCON Anaheim, EDMONTON EXPO, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
