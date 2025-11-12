EndoSoft Ltd. Awarded Placement in the NHS Digital Diagnostic Solutions Framework
Leicester, United Kingdom, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EndoSoft Ltd., an EHR, AI, & medical IT vendor, is proud to announce that it has won a contract within the NHS Supply Chain’s Digital Diagnostic Solutions Framework.
Launched in August, the framework provides centralized procurement for NHS organizations seeking individualized & scalable diagnostic IT solutions in areas such as endoscopy, pulmonology, urology, vendor neutral imaging archives (VNAs), diagnostic AI, and more. NHS care sites can utilize this framework to purchase directly from suppliers, saving time while safeguarding quality.
“EndoSoft is proud to be included in the Digital Diagnostic Solutions Framework,” said Michael Mulcahy, Director of Projects and Implementations at EndoSoft Ltd. “We pride ourselves on the ability of our EHR and AI solutions to suit the needs of a wide variety of NHS facilities, and we look forward to continuing to provide solutions that both support clinicians in delivering optimal patient care & meet the ever-evolving digital priorities of the NHS.”
Launched in August, the framework provides centralized procurement for NHS organizations seeking individualized & scalable diagnostic IT solutions in areas such as endoscopy, pulmonology, urology, vendor neutral imaging archives (VNAs), diagnostic AI, and more. NHS care sites can utilize this framework to purchase directly from suppliers, saving time while safeguarding quality.
“EndoSoft is proud to be included in the Digital Diagnostic Solutions Framework,” said Michael Mulcahy, Director of Projects and Implementations at EndoSoft Ltd. “We pride ourselves on the ability of our EHR and AI solutions to suit the needs of a wide variety of NHS facilities, and we look forward to continuing to provide solutions that both support clinicians in delivering optimal patient care & meet the ever-evolving digital priorities of the NHS.”
Contact
EndoSoft, Ltd.Contact
Debbie Ptak
+44 0116 380 0518
endosoft.com
Debbie Ptak
+44 0116 380 0518
endosoft.com
Categories