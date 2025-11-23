Meskernel Launches the New TS1224 Laser Module in Italy: Measurements up to 1500 m with ±1 m Accuracy
Chengdu, China, November 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chengdu Meskernel Integrated Technology Co., Ltd., a leading developer of LiDAR modules and laser distance sensors, introduces the TS1224 Laser Distance Module to the Italian market — a compact, high-performance solution designed for industrial and advanced automation applications.
The TS1224 sensor uses a 905 nm semiconductor laser, delivering precise distance measurements up to 1500 meters with an accuracy of ±1 m (<200 m). With dimensions of only 25.7 × 24.6 × 13.4 mm and a weight of 10 g, the module features a lightweight design that is easy to integrate into OEM systems, robotics, autonomous vehicles (AGV/UAV), logistics monitoring, and surveying applications.
Key advantages include low power consumption (210 mW @ 3.3 V), a UART interface (TTL, 115200 bps) for fast integration, and robust operation within a temperature range of –20 °C to +50 °C. The device is RoHS compliant and Laser Class I certified according to IEC 60825-1:2014, ensuring safe use in all environments.
With over 125 patents and two decades of experience in the laser ranging industry, Meskernel continues to demonstrate its technological innovation. The TS1224 module is now available in the Italian market, accompanied by a detailed datasheet and multimedia materials for comprehensive evaluation.
Applications
Detection and Mapping:
Ideal for large-scale surveys, the TS1224 can cover distances up to 1500 meters, providing high-precision measurements essential for accurate topographical maps and site plans.
Construction:
For large construction projects, the sensor’s long range ensures reliable distance readings for measuring plots, foundations, and other structures across vast areas.
Environmental Monitoring:
The TS1224 is well-suited for environmental studies, where precise distance measurements are crucial for monitoring forests, wetlands, and other natural landscapes.
Agriculture & Land Management:
Perfect for large-scale farms and remote terrain, the sensor provides accurate readings that can guide land-use decisions and improve agricultural efficiency.
Contact
Chengdu Meskernel Integrated Technology Co., Ltd.Contact
Lila Lai
+8619113577379
https://meskernel.net/en
