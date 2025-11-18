SottoPelle® Recognizes Kara Chestnut, NP for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Marieta, GA, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As a healthcare professional with a deep commitment to women’s health, her journey began in the operating room at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital. She spent five years working as an OR nurse specializing in gynecology and gyn oncology procedures. In that role, she had the unique privilege of witnessing the strength of women firsthand—often in their most vulnerable moments. She saw the broad spectrum of gynecologic conditions that impact our lives, and how surgical interventions can offer healing, hope, and a return to wellness. It was there, standing beside patients and surgeons, that she found her passion: advocating for and caring for women throughout every chapter of life.
Today, that passion drives everything she does. Her mission is to support women across their lifespan—from adolescence through menopause and beyond—by providing compassionate, evidence-based, and culturally sensitive care. She believes that every woman deserves to feel heard, understood, and empowered when it comes to her health. That means not only treating conditions, but also fostering a deeper understanding of our bodies, our options, and the science behind the care we receive.
She is especially committed to education—both for herself and for the patients she serves. Women’s health is constantly evolving, and she strives to stay informed on the latest research and best practices to ensure the care she provides is current and comprehensive. By helping women understand what’s happening in their bodies—whether it’s related to menstruation, fertility, abnormal pathology or menopause—she hopes to reduce fear, break down stigma, and encourage informed decision-making.
She is certified in SottoPelle® hormone replacement which allows her to discuss an additional form of bioidentical hormone therapy with patients. She has seen firsthand how hormone pellet therapy improves the lives of women on a daily basis and looks forward to being able to continue to share this amazing option for women throughout their menopause journey.
When she is not seeing patients in the clinic, you can typically find her baking or cooking a seasonal dish in her kitchen. She also enjoys playing tennis and going on hikes through the Georgia mountains.
Kara Chestnut, NP has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since August 2025. To view additional information about Kara Chestnut, NP or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/kara-chestnut-np/
Provider Information:
Kara Chestnut, NP
Mountains Women's Center
1611 Sands Place Marietta GA
Practice Phone #: 678-944-8042
Practice Email: cglenn@mountainsobgyn.com
Practice Website: www.mountainsobgyn.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Today, that passion drives everything she does. Her mission is to support women across their lifespan—from adolescence through menopause and beyond—by providing compassionate, evidence-based, and culturally sensitive care. She believes that every woman deserves to feel heard, understood, and empowered when it comes to her health. That means not only treating conditions, but also fostering a deeper understanding of our bodies, our options, and the science behind the care we receive.
She is especially committed to education—both for herself and for the patients she serves. Women’s health is constantly evolving, and she strives to stay informed on the latest research and best practices to ensure the care she provides is current and comprehensive. By helping women understand what’s happening in their bodies—whether it’s related to menstruation, fertility, abnormal pathology or menopause—she hopes to reduce fear, break down stigma, and encourage informed decision-making.
She is certified in SottoPelle® hormone replacement which allows her to discuss an additional form of bioidentical hormone therapy with patients. She has seen firsthand how hormone pellet therapy improves the lives of women on a daily basis and looks forward to being able to continue to share this amazing option for women throughout their menopause journey.
When she is not seeing patients in the clinic, you can typically find her baking or cooking a seasonal dish in her kitchen. She also enjoys playing tennis and going on hikes through the Georgia mountains.
Kara Chestnut, NP has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since August 2025. To view additional information about Kara Chestnut, NP or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/kara-chestnut-np/
Provider Information:
Kara Chestnut, NP
Mountains Women's Center
1611 Sands Place Marietta GA
Practice Phone #: 678-944-8042
Practice Email: cglenn@mountainsobgyn.com
Practice Website: www.mountainsobgyn.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Categories