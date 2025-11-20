SottoPelle® Recognizes Amber Glenn, MD, OB/GYN for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Marietta, GA, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amber Glenn, MD, board-certified OB/GYN, has been providing exceptional medical care to women since 2016. She is an experienced clinician and surgeon who strives to have a healthy physician-patient relationship with every woman in her care through two-way communication, warm bedside manner and shared decision making. She is passionate about patient education and empowers her patients to be active participants in their care. She is trained in minimally invasive surgical techniques should surgery for fibroids, endometriosis and/or ovarian cysts be required. Dr. Glenn performs major and minor surgery at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Glenn received her medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan and completed her residency at Saint Joseph Mercy in Ann Arbor, Michigan where she earned multiple teaching awards. She has practiced medicine in many medically underserved areas including Haiti, Kenya, rural areas of Georgia and Mississippi.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family, travel and serving in her church.
Amber Glenn, MD, board-certified OB/GYN, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since August 2025.
To view additional information about Amber Glenn, MD, OB/GYN , or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/amber-glenn-md-ob-gyn/
Provider Information:
Amber Glenn, MD, OB/GYN
1611 Sands Place, Suite 100, Marietta, GA 30067, 30067
Practice Phone #: 678-944-8042
Practice Email: drglenn@mountainsobgyn.com
Practice Website: mountainsobgyn.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
