SottoPelle® Recognizes P. Marie (Princess) Stephenson, MSN, CRNP, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Clarksburg, MD, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Princess Stephenson, CRNP, is a board-certified nurse practitioner who enjoys collaborating with each patient at every stage of their wellness journey, supporting care plans that contribute to their sustained health. At her practice, Peridot Primary Care, in Clarksburg, Maryland, she offers cutting-edge services with a holistic perspective for clients aged 18 and over.
Princess earned her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. She then completed her Master of Science degree in nursing at Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts, specializing in family care. After her formal education, Princess went on to work in primary care, urgent care, and aesthetics settings, where she provided care for clients of all ages and backgrounds.
With a focus on continued learning, Princess maintains active memberships with the American Nurses Association (ANA), the National Black Nurse Practitioner Association (NBNPA), and The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP). She is also a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society, the second-largest nursing organization globally.
Princess loves engaging with her patients and providing comprehensive, holistic care at her practice. Services provided include bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, and medical weight loss injections. She enjoys encouraging her patients to achieve their health care goals while supporting them with evidence-based practices that incorporate conventional and alternative therapies.
In her spare time, Princess enjoys being with her family and her pets (including a Shiba Inu, a Boxer mix, and a cat). She also enjoys relaxing by watching movies with her husband and reading. One of Princess's hobbies is making natural skincare products like handmade/cold process soap, lip balms, and body butter.
Princess Stephenson, MSN, CRNP, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since August 2025.
To view additional information about Princess Stephenson MSN, CRNP, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/princess-stephenson-msn-crnp/
Provider Information:
P. Marie (Princess) Stephenson MSN, CRNP
Peridot Primary Care, LLC
23202 Brewers Tavern Way, Clarksburg, MD 20871
Practice Phone #: 301-298-9919
Practice Email: info@peridotprimarycare.com
Practice Website: www.peridotprimarycare.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Princess earned her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. She then completed her Master of Science degree in nursing at Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts, specializing in family care. After her formal education, Princess went on to work in primary care, urgent care, and aesthetics settings, where she provided care for clients of all ages and backgrounds.
With a focus on continued learning, Princess maintains active memberships with the American Nurses Association (ANA), the National Black Nurse Practitioner Association (NBNPA), and The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP). She is also a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society, the second-largest nursing organization globally.
Princess loves engaging with her patients and providing comprehensive, holistic care at her practice. Services provided include bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, and medical weight loss injections. She enjoys encouraging her patients to achieve their health care goals while supporting them with evidence-based practices that incorporate conventional and alternative therapies.
In her spare time, Princess enjoys being with her family and her pets (including a Shiba Inu, a Boxer mix, and a cat). She also enjoys relaxing by watching movies with her husband and reading. One of Princess's hobbies is making natural skincare products like handmade/cold process soap, lip balms, and body butter.
Princess Stephenson, MSN, CRNP, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since August 2025.
To view additional information about Princess Stephenson MSN, CRNP, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/princess-stephenson-msn-crnp/
Provider Information:
P. Marie (Princess) Stephenson MSN, CRNP
Peridot Primary Care, LLC
23202 Brewers Tavern Way, Clarksburg, MD 20871
Practice Phone #: 301-298-9919
Practice Email: info@peridotprimarycare.com
Practice Website: www.peridotprimarycare.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Categories