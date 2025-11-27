SottoPelle® Recognizes Lakisha Montgomery, MSN, FNP-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Irving, TX, November 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With over 20 years of diverse experience in healthcare, Lakisha Montgomery is a dedicated Nurse Practitioner passionate about delivering compassionate, whole-person care. Her journey began as a phlebotomist and evolved through hands-on roles in hospital direct observation units, internal medicine, cardiology, urgent care, medical-surgical/telemetry, home health, case management, and family medicine—ultimately leading Lakisha to her current focus in psychiatry.
Her passion for nursing was born from a personal place: caring for her mother after her diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis when Lakisha was young. That experience instilled in her a deep sense of empathy and a commitment to service that has guided every step of my career. Despite working full-time, raising three children, and attending school at night, Lakisha pursued her calling with determination. She became a Licensed Vocational Nurse in 2004, a Registered Nurse in 2013, a Family Nurse Practitioner in 2019, and most recently, a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner in 2025.
In August 2025, she also completed Sottopelle® training, expanding her ability to offer personalized, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy to patients seeking balance and improved quality of life.
Throughout her career, Lakisha has been fortunate to learn from and be mentored by incredible professionals, including Dr. Howard Wynne, who helped shape her clinical approach. Lakisha is especially drawn to working with patients with chronic or preventable conditions, focusing on building genuine connections and supporting mental and physical wellness.
Lakisha holds a BSN from Grand Canyon University, an MSN from the University of Texas at El Paso, and a post-master’s PMHNP certification from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Outside of her work, Lakisha is a proud wife, mother of three, and dog mom who enjoys volunteering and spending time with family.
Lakisha’s mission is simple but powerful: to deliver excellent care through love and service—ensuring every patient feels seen, heard, and truly cared for.
Lakisha Montgomery, MSN, FNP-C, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since August 2025.
To view additional information about Lakisha Montgomery, MSN, FNP-C, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/lakisha-montgomery-msn-fnp-c/.
Provider Information:
Lakisha Montgomery, MSN, FNP-C
Anchor Restorative Medicine
1329 W Walnut Hill Lane, Irving, TX 75038
(940) 843-1455
info@anchorrestorative.com
anchorrestorative.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
