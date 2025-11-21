North America Channel Alliance Gathers Momentum
Applied Motion Products hosted its North America Channel Partner Summit at its Morgan Hill, California headquarters, bringing together over 50 attendees from 20+ partner companies. Centered around the theme “Together, We Drive Motion Forward,” the event highlighted the company’s expanding motion control solutions, strong partner relationships, and commitment to global support and growth.
Morgan Hill, CA, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Applied Motion Products successfully convened its North America Channel Partner Summit at the company’s headquarters in the heart of Silicon Valley, Morgan Hill, California. Centered around the theme “Together, We Drive Motion Forward,” the summit brought together over 50 attendees, including representatives from more than 20 leading channel partners across North America. With in-depth discussions covering products, technology, and market applications, participants worked together to shape a shared vision for growth in the region.
Throughout the event, experts from Applied Motion Products’ R&D, Product Management, Marketing, and Sales teams delivered forward-looking product and technology presentations, along with highly practical application case studies. Channel partners noted that the summit was “eye-opening,” particularly seeing how Applied Motion Products’ offerings have expanded beyond stepper motors and drives into a complete motion control solutions portfolio that includes servos, integrated servos, gearboxes, linear modules, industrial network compatibility, and full system support.
Applied Motion Products CEO, Don Macleod, and Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Mark Ziencina, delivered keynote remarks reaffirming the company’s commitment to the North American market and outlining key priorities for channel success. Macleod underscored three central messages for partners, reinforcing that Applied Motion Products deeply values its channel network, offers one of the most comprehensive factory automation product ranges in the industry, and has the global manufacturing scale and support to back it.
As the summit concluded, Group Executive and MOONS’ Industries President, Mr. James Chang, shared a closing reflection that encouraged partners to think long term about collaboration and shared success: “Are we treating symptoms or nourishing growth? Are we hunters or farmers?” His remarks struck a chord with attendees and reinforced the importance of partnership mindset moving forward.
The success of this North America Channel Partner Summit not only strengthened the bond between Applied Motion Products and its partners but also marked a new stage in the company’s regional strategy. Applied Motion Products will continue working side by side with its channel partner network to advance the future of intelligent motion control.
About Applied Motion Products
Applied Motion Products specializes in high-precision, cost-effective motion control products including stepper and servo motors, drives, controllers, gearheads, and power supplies. The company serves a diverse industrial and OEM customer base with both standard and customized products. With in-depth motor and control expertise, Applied Motion Products works with customers from initial concept and design through finished product and production to provide the best motion control solutions to a range of markets. Find out more at applied-motion.com or contact the company at 1-800-525-1609.
