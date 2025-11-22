Marginalized Voices Rise in Right to Harm on Documentary Showcase
Los Angeles, CA, November 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the documentary Right to Harm on November 14, 2025.
Filmed across five rural American communities, Right to Harm follows residents living near large-scale industrial livestock operations—known as Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs)—as they face rising public health risks and limited recourse. A leading expert on sustainable agriculture refers to the issue as the “dark side of agriculture,” a framing that underscores the stakes of the filmmakers’ investigation into the human costs of industrial food production.
With local agencies often unresponsive, citizens take matters into their own hands, speaking out at public forums and organizing for change.
Annie Speicher and Matt Wechsler, known for their work at the intersection of food systems and environmental justice, bring urgency and clarity to a story unfolding far from national headlines.
Right to Harm premiered at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival and went on to win the Jury Award at the Kansas International Film Festival.
About Matt Wechsler
Matt Wechsler is an acclaimed filmmaker and founder of the Chicago-based production company Hourglass Films. Raised in a family video production business, he transitioned from over a decade of commercial work—servicing more than 500 clients—to pursue documentary filmmaking. His productions have earned two local EMMY® Award nominations and multiple film festival awards.
During an interview with Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase, Wechsler conveyed his hopes for the documentary:
“I’d like to look back 30 to 40 years from now and be a part of a resilient food system and say, ‘I helped to build that. My films helped persuade people that we needed to change what we were doing.’”
About Annie Speicher
Annie Speicher is a filmmaker, editor and sustainable food advocate with over two decades of experience in nonfiction storytelling. She began her career in television as an editor on Mexico: One Plate at a Time with chef Rick Bayless. Going forward, Speicher contributed to numerous award-winning television series and independent documentaries including projects that have premiered on such platforms as Netflix.
In an interview with Scientology Network for Documentary Showcase, Annie said:
“I think it’s foolish to think that any of us are just an island or just our family is an island.... And I think it’s important to open your eyes and look around and see what you can do to make a difference.”
About Documentary Showcase
Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.
DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.
For more information, visit scientology.tv/docs.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
