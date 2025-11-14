Wonderlosity Appoints Michael Kroll as Director of Visual Store Design
Wonderlosity, the creative force behind immersive retail experiences like The Cloak and Wand, Alice's Little Haunted Bookshop, Alice in the Village and Arisu Anime is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Kroll as its new Director of Visual Store Design.
Groton, CT, November 14, 2025
Kroll brings more than two decades of industry leadership in experiential retail, scenic design, and large-scale merchandising strategy. He is best known for creating the in-store experience and visual merchandising program that helped transform Spirit Halloween into a 1,500-location, billion-dollar seasonal powerhouse.
Following his time at Spirit, Kroll founded 6ixth Sense Designs, where he led thematic retail and scenic projects for clients including Tekky Toys, Lowe’s, and the United States Football League (USFL). Most recently, he served as a Visual Designer at Universal Orlando, contributing to the design and execution of highly detailed seasonal activations and themed environments across the resort.
Michael first collaborated with Wonderlosity in 2022 on the launch of Alice's Little Haunted Bookshop and again in 2022 with Reimagination of the Cloak and Wand at Peddlers Village, PA, where his signature blend of theatrical storytelling, visual detail, and immersive merchandising helped establish the brand’s unique identity.
In his new role, Kroll will lead creative direction across all Wonderlosity brands and locations. He will be responsible for concept development, scenic and thematic design, immersive guest experiences, fixture and merchandising systems, and design execution — ensuring that every Wonderlosity store delivers on its promise of retail magic and emotional storytelling.
“We couldn’t be more excited to officially welcome Michael to the Wonderlosity family,” said CEO Ellie Greenberg. “His creativity, passion, and unmatched experience in immersive retail align perfectly with our vision for the future.”
Kroll will begin his new role in November 2025.
For media inquiries, please contact: press@wonderlosity.com
