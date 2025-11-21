Author D'torei Rahnali’s New Book “Keeper of Souls” is a Gripping Novel That Delivers a Haunting Tale of Power, Passion, Divine Beings, and the Afterlife

Recent release “Keeper of Souls” from Page Publishing author D'torei Rahnali is a thrilling tale that centers around Sexton, a being who lives between life and death and must record humans and their sexual escapades. As he performs his duties, Sexton encounters the goddess Tempest Sinsextress, leading him down a twisted path of lust, power, and revenge.