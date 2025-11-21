Author D'torei Rahnali’s New Book “Keeper of Souls” is a Gripping Novel That Delivers a Haunting Tale of Power, Passion, Divine Beings, and the Afterlife
Recent release “Keeper of Souls” from Page Publishing author D'torei Rahnali is a thrilling tale that centers around Sexton, a being who lives between life and death and must record humans and their sexual escapades. As he performs his duties, Sexton encounters the goddess Tempest Sinsextress, leading him down a twisted path of lust, power, and revenge.
New York, NY, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D'torei Rahnali, a God-fearing man who considers himself still a work in progress, has completed his new book “Keeper of Souls”: a thrilling novel that delves into the raw, electrifying intersections of desire, divine purpose, and existential awakening.
Rahnali opens his tale, “My name is Sexton from the jewels of Ebundon; this is my account of how I met Tempest Sinsextress, the lustrous goddess. I am not alive nor dead—just an entity that records and watches humans in their sexual looms. I am the captor of the pleasurable death before it overtakes your life and consumes the soul. This has not always been my duty, but now it’s the only reason for my existence—be warned or not…”
Published by Page Publishing, D'torei Rahnali’s enthralling tale will captivate readers with each turn of the page as they follow along on Sexton’s search for the truth in a world of chaos and detrimental unknowns. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Keeper of Souls” is sure to keep readers spellbound right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Keeper of Souls” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
