ScottMadden Announces the Retirement of CEO Brad Kitchens After More Than 30 Years of Distinguished Leadership
Raleigh, NC, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ScottMadden announced today the retirement of Brad Kitchens, the company's long-time President and Chief Executive Officer. After more than three decades of dedicated service and exceptional leadership, Brad will step down from his role effective December 31, 2025. During his tenure, Brad Kitchens guided ScottMadden through a period of transformative growth and diversification. Under his leadership, the firm strengthened its position as a trusted advisor to executives across the energy, utilities, and corporate services sectors. Brad's vision and commitment to client success have been instrumental in shaping ScottMadden's culture of excellence, integrity, and collaboration.
"Brad Kitchens has been the heart and soul of ScottMadden for more than 30 years," said Courtney Jackson, Corporate Functions Leader. "His strategic foresight, deep industry expertise, and unwavering commitment to our people and clients have left an indelible mark on the firm. He has built not only a successful business but also a lasting legacy of leadership and trust."
Throughout his career, Brad helped expand ScottMadden's offerings to address evolving client needs—from operational transformation and shared services to grid transformation and emerging energy technologies. He fostered a collaborative and entrepreneurial culture that empowered the firm's consultants to deliver exceptional results and build enduring relationships with clients.
Reflecting on his retirement, Brad Kitchens shared:
"It has been an incredible honor to lead ScottMadden and to work alongside such talented and dedicated colleagues. Together, we've built a firm that delivers meaningful impact to our clients and provides rewarding careers for our people. I will always be proud of what we've achieved and deeply grateful for the trust and friendship of so many along the way."
Following Brad's retirement, Andy Flores, a long-time partner and respected leader within the firm, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. Andy brings more than 20 years of consulting experience and has been a key architect of the firm's growth strategy and operational excellence initiatives.
"Andy is an exceptional leader who embodies the values and vision that have defined ScottMadden," added Brad. "I have complete confidence that he will continue to lead the firm with integrity, innovation, and a steadfast focus on client success."
Brad Kitchens' legacy of leadership, mentorship, and integrity will continue to inspire the ScottMadden team as the firm enters its next chapter.
About ScottMadden
ScottMadden, Inc., is a management consulting firm trusted for more than 40 years to deliver exceptional results for clients, with focused practices in Energy and Corporate & Shared Services. Known for our deep expertise, practical solutions, and collaborative approach, we help organizations tackle complex challenges and drive sustainable performance improvements. From strategic planning through operational execution, ScottMadden partners with clients to create lasting value and build a stronger, more efficient future. Learn more at www.scottmadden.com.
Contact
ScottMaddenContact
Katie Briel
919-781-4191
scottmadden.com
