iPOP! Announces 2025 Nominees for Manager of the Year
Los Angeles, CA, November 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- iPOP!—the premier international talent convention for aspiring actors, models, singers, and dancers—is proud to announce the 2025 nominees for the iPOP! Manager of the Year Award. This prestigious honor celebrates outstanding leadership, mentorship, and excellence in talent management.
This year’s nominees are:
• Glenn Hughes, Gem Entertainment
• Jerry Silverheart, Silverheart Entertainment
• Patricia Brown, Brown Leader Management
• Brandi England, All Heart Entertainment
• Katrina Herlong, Pure Talent Management
Voting is officially open now, with results to be unveiled on January 8, 2026, during the highly anticipated iPOP Awards Night & Gala—an IMDb-rated red-carpet event attended by industry executives, talent representatives, and VIP guests.
The Manager of the Year winner will be honored live onstage and receive an official iPOP! award, followed by red-carpet photography by Getty Images and additional media outlets. The award recognizes excellence in management, career development, and commitment to discovering and elevating new talent.
The iPOP! Manager of the Year award has a history of highlighting influential and visionary leaders. Past recipients include Glenn Hughes (Gem Entertainment), Myrna Lieberman (MLM Management), and Aviva Skall (MMG)—professionals known for shaping the careers of emerging performers across film, television, and print.
“Each of these nominees embodies the passion, dedication, and integrity that define the iPOP! community,” said iPOP! CEO Kirsten Poulin. “We are honored to celebrate their contributions and to recognize the managers who work tirelessly behind the scenes to guide and champion their talent.”
The iPOP Awards Night & Gala will take place at the culmination of the January iPOP! program in Los Angeles, bringing together talent, families, and entertainment professionals for an unforgettable evening of celebration.
Contact
EMR MediaContact
Liz Rodriguez
310-435-3634
www.emrmedia.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Liz Rodriguez
310-435-3634
www.emrmedia.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Categories