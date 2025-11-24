New Utah National Parks Guide Highlights Wheelchair Accessibility

Candy Harrington’s newest access guide - "Barrier-Free Travel; Utah National Parks for Wheelchair-Users and Slow Walkers," highlights wheelchair accessibility in all the Utah national parks. It includes detailed access information on the trails, lodging options and attractions in an near the five Utah national Parks. It’s a great resource for wheelchair-users, slow walkers, Baby Boomers and even moms with stroller kids.