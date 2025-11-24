New Utah National Parks Guide Highlights Wheelchair Accessibility
Candy Harrington’s newest access guide - "Barrier-Free Travel; Utah National Parks for Wheelchair-Users and Slow Walkers," highlights wheelchair accessibility in all the Utah national parks. It includes detailed access information on the trails, lodging options and attractions in an near the five Utah national Parks. It’s a great resource for wheelchair-users, slow walkers, Baby Boomers and even moms with stroller kids.
Newport, WA, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- If you’ve ever dreamed of exploring Utah’s magnificent national parks, but thought the rugged landscape might be too much of a challenge because you use a wheelchair or get around a little slower, then pick up the newest edition of Barrier-Free Travel; Utah’s National Parks for Wheelchair-Users and Slow Walkers ($15.95, Candy & Charles Creative Concepts), and prepare to hit the road.
Penned by accessible travel expert Candy Harrington, this second edition of the popular travel guide highlights accessible trails, sites, and lodging options in Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Canyonlands and Arches National Parks.
Filled with useful access information the new edition includes
Updated information on new access additions.
· Fly-drive trip planning information, including accessible van rentals.
· Access details and photographs of 33 wheelchair-accessible properties, including all in-park lodging options.
· Information about ranger-led tours, loaner wheelchairs and the free America the Beautiful Access Pass.
· The scoop on how to nab free accessible bus tours in Bryce Canyon National Park and Zion National Park.
· Detailed access information on accessible trails, viewpoints, picnic areas and attractions -- in and near the parks.
· Information about barrier-free camping options in all the parks.
· Insider tips on where to go for the best windshield views, accessible picnic spots and sunset photos.
Says Harrington, “I was thrilled to find so many more wheelchair-accessible trails, tours and lodging options in and near these parks. It's nice to see that access is improving instead of going downhill. My goal was to update the comprehensive resource that I created nine years ago, and I’m very pleased with the finished product.”
This inclusive book is part of a series of accessible travel guides to popular destinations throughout the United States. Says Harrington, “Although it’s written for wheelchair-users and slow walkers, moms who have stroller-aged kids will appreciate the access information in this guide. In the end, good access really benefits everyone.”
As a travel journalist for over 45 years, Candy Harrington has been writing about accessible travel exclusively for 27 years. She’s the founding editor of Emerging Horizons, and the author of the popular Barrier-Free Travel national park series. With thousands of bylines to her credit, Candy hits the road often, in search of new accessible travel finds.
Barrier-Free Travel; Utah National Parks for Wheelchair-Users and Slow Walkers ($15.95, ISBN: 979-8-9931801-0-6) is available on Amazon or the Emerging Horizons website.
Contact
Candy Harrington
209-599-9409
www.EmergingHorizons.com
