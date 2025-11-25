Relentless Positivity Fitness Hosts Charity "Iron Bowl Fitness Challenge" to Benefit Families in Need
Free Community Workout on November 29 Invites Alabama and Auburn Fans to Compete Through Giving
Huntsville, AL, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Relentless Positivity Fitness will host a special charity fitness class on Friday, November 29, from 9:00–10:00 a.m. at Latham Church, bringing the community together for a friendly Iron Bowl–themed competition to benefit families in need.
The event is free and open to the public. Families, kids, and participants of all ages and all fitness levels are encouraged to attend. No experience is needed, just a willingness to move, have fun, and give back.
In the spirit of the Iron Bowl, Alabama and Auburn fans will compete to see which team can donate the most items to support local families in need. Participants are encouraged to wear their team colors, and a group photo opportunity will follow the workout.
Requested donation items include:
Bathroom tissue
Sandwich-size baggies
Bath soap
Toothpaste
Deodorant
Macaroni and cheese
Peanut butter
Cash or check donations (accepted on site)
“We wanted to create a fun way for the community to come together, get moving, and make a real difference,” said Joe Martin, owner of Relentless Positivity Fitness. “There are thousands of families right here in Huntsville that need help, and this Iron Bowl challenge is a way for us to support them while celebrating the spirit of rivalry and generosity.”
Participants do not need to register in advance. Simply show up with donation items and be ready for a positive, energetic workout.
Contact
Relentless Positivity FitnessContact
Joe Martin
256-468-7146
www.FitAndPositive.com
