Capital RV & Boat Storage Tomball Announces “1st Month Storage Free” for New Tenants
Capital RV & Boat Storage Tomball is offering new tenants their 1st month of storage free. Located off FM 2920, the facility provides covered RV, boat, and vehicle storage with wide driveways, angled spaces, electrical access, 24/7 gated entry, and video surveillance. It’s a convenient, locally managed option for residents in Tomball, Cypress, and nearby communities.
Tomball, TX, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As Tomball continues to grow and attract outdoor enthusiasts, Capital RV & Boat Storage is introducing a special offer aimed at supporting new customers who need a dependable place to store their RVs, boats, and large vehicles. Beginning this month, the Tomball location is rolling out a “1st Month Storage Free” promotion exclusively for new tenants — a gesture designed to make high-quality storage more accessible for local residents.
The facility sits off FM 2920 near Telge and Treichel Road, a convenient spot for anyone traveling between Tomball, Cypress, and the surrounding areas. Over the past year, the property has become a go-to option for people who want a storage space built with oversized vehicles in mind, yet easy enough to access even for first-time RV owners.
What sets this location apart is its simple, practical design. The wide driveways, generous turning space, and angled parking spots help take the stress out of storing large vehicles — a common pain point for RV and boat owners. For those who like to keep their RV systems maintained while stored, the electrical outlets available in the covered spaces offer an added layer of convenience.
Security is another focus area for the Tomball facility. Tenants have 24/7 gated access, and the property is monitored by high-definition video surveillance, all overseen by a local management team that stays close to the daily operations. The approach isn’t flashy — it’s simply thorough and reliable, in line with what most RV and boat owners expect when they’re leaving a valuable vehicle on-site.
With the introduction of the “1st Month Storage Free” offer, the team hopes to encourage new customers to experience the property firsthand.
"For us, this isn’t just about adding new tenants,” said a representative of Capital RV & Boat Storage. “We want people to feel good about where they store their RV or boat. If someone has never used our facility before, giving them the first month free is our way of saying, ‘Come try us, see how we operate, and decide for yourself.’”
The offer arrives at a time when more residents are purchasing RVs and boats for weekend getaways and family travel. With Tomball’s easy routes to Lake Conroe, Sam Houston National Forest, and southbound trips toward the coast, having a storage facility nearby that is both accessible and secure can make trip planning much simpler.
Local RV owners have also appreciated that the facility is locally managed rather than operated from a distant office. For many tenants, being able to speak with someone who is familiar with the property — and who can offer quick assistance when needed — creates a more comfortable and personal experience.
Capital RV & Boat Storage Tomball continues to attract customers from nearby communities including Cypress, Hockley, Pinehurst, and The Woodlands, especially those looking for covered RV storage or boat storage near Tomball, TX that doesn’t feel crowded or complicated.
Key Features at the Tomball Location
Covered RV, boat, and vehicle storage
Electrical availability in covered spaces
Wide driveways and angled parking for easy entry
24/7 gated access with video surveillance
Locally operated and well maintained
New tenant promotion: “1st Month Storage Free”
About the Company
Capital RV & Boat Storage operates multiple storage facilities across Texas, including locations in Tomball, Katy Hockley, Richmond (FM-359), and Katy Cinco Ranch. Each property is designed to support RV and boat owners with dependable access, wide layouts, and secure storage options for larger vehicles.
Contact Information:
Capital RV & Boat Storage – Tomball
22380 Tomball Cemetery Rd., Tomball, TX 77377
https://capitalrvboat.com/location/tomball
8327795916
info@capitalrvboat.com
