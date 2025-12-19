Capital RV & Boat Storage Tomball Announces “1st Month Storage Free” for New Tenants

Capital RV & Boat Storage Tomball is offering new tenants their 1st month of storage free. Located off FM 2920, the facility provides covered RV, boat, and vehicle storage with wide driveways, angled spaces, electrical access, 24/7 gated entry, and video surveillance. It’s a convenient, locally managed option for residents in Tomball, Cypress, and nearby communities.