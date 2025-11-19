Kuruma Imports Announces JDM Car Show & Toy Drive Benefiting Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

Kuruma Imports hosts a JDM Car Show & Toy Drive on Dec. 13, 2025, 12–4 PM at 7105 NW 41st St., Miami. Bring your cool cars, bikes, or trucks, and a new, unwrapped toy to support the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Enjoy family-friendly fun, amazing JDM rides, and holiday spirit.