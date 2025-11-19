Kuruma Imports Announces JDM Car Show & Toy Drive Benefiting Marine Toys for Tots Foundation
Kuruma Imports hosts a JDM Car Show & Toy Drive on Dec. 13, 2025, 12–4 PM at 7105 NW 41st St., Miami. Bring your cool cars, bikes, or trucks, and a new, unwrapped toy to support the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Enjoy family-friendly fun, amazing JDM rides, and holiday spirit.
Miami, FL, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kuruma Imports is excited to invite the community to its JDM Car Show & Toy Drive on Saturday, December 13, 2025, from 12 PM to 4 PM at 7105 NW 41st Street, Miami, FL 33166. This family-friendly event brings together car enthusiasts, local families, and the holiday spirit, all for a great cause.
Guests are encouraged to bring their coolest cars, bikes, or trucks, along with a new, unwrapped toy to help brighten the holidays for children in need. All proceeds from the event will directly support the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, a long-standing organization dedicated to delivering hope to underprivileged children during the holiday season.
The event will showcase an impressive lineup of JDM classics, specialty imports, and unique builds. Visitors can enjoy a festive atmosphere, meet fellow enthusiasts, support a meaningful cause, and experience the vibrant automotive culture that Kuruma Imports is known for.
“Giving back to our community is at the heart of what we do,” said Jorge Lopez, Manager. “We’re proud to host an event where people can share their passion for cars while making a positive impact on children’s lives.”
Guests are encouraged to bring their coolest cars, bikes, or trucks, along with a new, unwrapped toy to help brighten the holidays for children in need. All proceeds from the event will directly support the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, a long-standing organization dedicated to delivering hope to underprivileged children during the holiday season.
The event will showcase an impressive lineup of JDM classics, specialty imports, and unique builds. Visitors can enjoy a festive atmosphere, meet fellow enthusiasts, support a meaningful cause, and experience the vibrant automotive culture that Kuruma Imports is known for.
“Giving back to our community is at the heart of what we do,” said Jorge Lopez, Manager. “We’re proud to host an event where people can share their passion for cars while making a positive impact on children’s lives.”
Contact
Kuruma Imports, LLCContact
Jorge Lopez
305-607-4948
www.kurumaimports.com
Jorge Lopez
305-607-4948
www.kurumaimports.com
Categories