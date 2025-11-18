City of Trees Real Estate Lists Rare One-Acre Estate in Meridian
City of Trees Real Estate has listed a rare one-acre property in a 20-home Meridian enclave. The home features a multi-gen floor plan, dual garages, and recent upgrades including high-end kitchen appliances, refreshed interiors, and two updated fireplaces. With privacy, flexibility, and community appeal, the listing reflects growing demand for low-density, estate-style living in the Treasure Valley.
Meridian, ID, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- City of Trees Real Estate, a leading real estate team, announces luxury one-acre Meridian estate listed in exclusive enclave.
City of Trees Real Estate has announced the listing of a rare one-acre residential property in one of Meridian’s most private communities. Located at 7266 Pear Blossom Way, the home sits in a 20-home subdivision where each property boasts an acre of land — a layout that’s increasingly uncommon in the Treasure Valley.
The listing comes at a time when demand for multi-generational floor plans and estate-style lots continues to trend upward in Ada County. With two separate driveways, dual garages, and thoughtful zoning throughout, the property offers flexibility for evolving household needs.
Recent updates to the home include new interior paint, crown molding, and upgraded lighting fixtures. The kitchen features top-end appliances, a double oven, and wine refrigerator, along with a newly installed deep sink and touchless faucet. Bathrooms across the residence have received modern updates, including fresh tile and new backsplashes. Two fireplaces have also been enhanced with new gas logs and finishes.
Outdoors, the lot is designed for both privacy and low-maintenance living. A new well pump was recently installed, and mowing strips have been added to simplify upkeep. The wood-burning fire pit provides a functional centerpiece for seasonal gatherings.
City of Trees Real Estate notes that large-lot homes like this are becoming more scarce, especially in communities that maintain a low-density profile and architectural continuity. The listing reflects both the demand for more space and the value of properties that balance updated features with long-term neighborhood appeal.
For more information about the listing or the Pear Blossom neighborhood, contact City of Trees Real Estate.
Contact
Kara Christian
(208) 278-6880
cityoftreesrealestate.com
