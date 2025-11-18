City of Trees Real Estate Lists Rare One-Acre Estate in Meridian

City of Trees Real Estate has listed a rare one-acre property in a 20-home Meridian enclave. The home features a multi-gen floor plan, dual garages, and recent upgrades including high-end kitchen appliances, refreshed interiors, and two updated fireplaces. With privacy, flexibility, and community appeal, the listing reflects growing demand for low-density, estate-style living in the Treasure Valley.