"Call Before You Scrap It": Westminster and Uk Businesses Urged to Reuse Old Tech First via SocialBox.biz During European Week for Waste Reduction Week and Beyond
This call to action comes as the European Week for Waste Reduction (Nov 22–30) spotlights ways organisations can help tackle the mounting problem of electronic waste in Britain and across Europe. In the UK alone, recent surveys indicate about 21 million people still use Windows 10 devices. SocialBox.Biz is solving this problem with open source software innovation for still reusable items before they even become waste.
London, United Kingdom, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The core message is to rethink the standard IT disposal process and consider the significant social and environmental benefits of giving the equipment a second life.
Key Aspects of the Campaign
The "Call Before You Scrap It" initiative by SocialBox.Biz is a campaign that urges businesses and corporate IT departments to prioritize the secure reuse of their old but still functional laptops with open soruce innovation.
Businesses in the City of Westminster Central London and beyond urged to "Call Before You Scrap It" and contact SocialBox.Biz before disposing of their old IT hardware.
Environmental Impact: Reusing IT equipment drastically reduces CO2 emissions compared to manufacturing new devices or energy-intensive recycling processes. Donating 100 computers can save as much as 31 tons of CO2 emissions.
Social Impact: The donated devices are securely data-wiped and upgraded with open-source software, then distributed to vulnerable and digitally excluded individuals in the community, such as older people through Age UK centres, refugees, and the homeless.
Corporate Benefits: Participating companies can enhance their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) profiles, gain positive media attention, and receive certified data wiping services and reports detailing their positive impact for compliance and auditing purposes.
Simple Process: SocialBox.Biz offers a streamlined process involving assessment of the devices, secure collection, and certified data wiping to ensure data privacy and convenience for the corporate donor.
Tailor made Impact plans provide the service for donating laptops to specific projects even if you have no access to items at this time we can still increase social impact for your company. They can also include marketing support - press releases, case studies, pictures, videos for annual reports, impact reports, company website.... https://www.socialbox.biz/corporate-impact/
