"Call Before You Scrap It": Westminster and Uk Businesses Urged to Reuse Old Tech First via SocialBox.biz During European Week for Waste Reduction Week and Beyond

This call to action comes as the European Week for Waste Reduction (Nov 22–30) spotlights ways organisations can help tackle the mounting problem of electronic waste in Britain and across Europe. In the UK alone, recent surveys indicate about 21 million people still use Windows 10 devices. SocialBox.Biz is solving this problem with open source software innovation for still reusable items before they even become waste.