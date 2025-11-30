CandidRoot Solutions Strengthens Its Position as a Global Leader in Odoo Development Services
Ahmedabad, India, November 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CandidRoot Solutions, a renowned name in open-source business technology, today announced its strengthened leadership in delivering end-to-end Odoo development and digital transformation services to clients across the globe. With a decade of proven expertise, the company continues to set industry benchmarks through innovation, quality, and customer-centric solutions.
As organizations increasingly adopt Odoo to streamline operations and unify business processes, CandidRoot Solutions has emerged as a trusted partner for Odoo implementation, customization, integration, and support. The company’s in-house team of certified Odoo professionals has successfully delivered tailored ERP solutions for small enterprises, large corporations, and fast-growing startups across diverse industries.
“Our mission has always been to empower businesses with scalable, efficient, and fully customized Odoo solutions,” said Nikunj Lakum, CEO of CandidRoot Solutions. “We are proud to be recognized as a leader in this space, and we remain committed to driving innovation that helps organizations achieve operational excellence and sustainable growth.”
CandidRoot Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of Odoo-related services, including:
Odoo Implementation & Deployment
Custom Module Development
Odoo Integration with Third-Party Apps
Odoo Migration & Upgrades
Dedicated Odoo Developers on Demand
24/7 Odoo Support & Maintenance
With clients in over 35 countries and a growing global partner network, CandidRoot Solutions continues to expand its footprint in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The company remains committed to fostering long-term client partnerships while adopting advanced technologies to deliver future-ready solutions.
“Our focus on agility, transparency, and collaborative development has played a major role in our success,” Nikunj Lakum, CTO of CandidRoot Solutions. “As Odoo continues to evolve, we’ll keep innovating to help businesses stay ahead of the curve.”
About CandidRoot Solutions
CandidRoot Solutions is a leading Odoo development services company headquartered in Ahmedabad, India. Specializing in ERP implementation, software development, mobile apps, and cloud solutions, CandidRoot helps global businesses optimize their operations through tailored, scalable, and cost-effective technology solutions.
For more information, visit www.candidroot.com or contact info@candidroot.com
