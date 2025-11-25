120 Deg. Stainless Steel Concealed Hinge – New from FDB Online
Isleworth, United Kingdom, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FDB Online are pleased to announce this 120 deg. stainless steel hinge, new to their range. Designed for concealed fitting, this AISI 304 hinge features a removable pin for door removal in assembly or later service.
Explains MD Gary Miles, “This is a robust and long-lived hinge suitable for a wide range of enclosure/cabinet sizes and environments, and is readily concealed within a standard 22mm door return. We are delighted that over many years we have accumulated a wide range of ex-stock stainless steel hinges to accommodate the many types of cabinet that may be demanded of specialist builders for light industrial purposes – in offices, workshop or warehouse.”
Concealed hinges in AISI 304 are primarily used for security reasons but also for aesthetics. They find application on enclosure and cabinet doors for industrial use or for office/domestic kitchens or bathrooms. This feature of concealed mounting behind a door return ensures that the hinge is protected from attempts to force removal of hinge pins or mounting screws.
