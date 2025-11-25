Quad State Internet Expands DWDM Transport to 400 Gbps Wavelengths Across Paducah Network, with Metropolis Rollout Coming Soon

Quad State Internet (QSI) is launching commercial 400 Gbps DWDM transport in Paducah, KY, with Metropolis, IL next. Built on a 40-channel C-Band system, the upgrade delivers up to 16 Tbps per path and brings hyperscale-class capacity to the region. It boosts local interconnection, supports the Paducah IX, reduces latency, and strengthens regional infrastructure, aligning both sides of the river with next-gen optical capability.