Shrewsbury Welcomes the Season with “It’s Home for the Holidays” Tree Lighting Ceremony
Shrewsbury, MO, November 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Shrewsbury Parks and Recreation Department invites residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season at Shrewsbury: It’s Home for the Holidays, Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, December 5 at the Shrewsbury City Center (5200 Shrewsbury Ave). This beloved annual celebration begins at 6:30 PM and is free to the public.
Guests can enjoy hot cocoa, treats, and festive holiday music, creating the perfect backdrop for an evening of warmth and community spirit. The highlight of the night arrives at 7:00 PM, when Santa makes a grand entrance to help light up the trees and spread cheer throughout the city.
In the spirit of giving, attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation in support of Mayors for Meals with the St. Louis Food Bank. Contributions will help support local families during the holiday season.
“This event brings together everything we love about the holidays—community, generosity, and a chance to celebrate together,” said the Shrewsbury Parks and Recreation Department. “We look forward to welcoming everyone for a magical evening.”
Allison Koger
314-647-1003
shrewsburymo.gov
