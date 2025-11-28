Boston-Area Brand Unimpressed Press Launches Snarky Notebook Line That Embraces the Anti-Positivity Trend

Unimpressed Press, a Boston-area stationery brand, has launched a collection of about 30 humor-filled, anti-positivity notebooks designed for people tired of “good vibes only” culture. The line embraces honesty, dry humor, and relatable self-expression, offering bold titles like “Emotional Support Notebook” and “Motivational Quotes That Didn’t Work.” The brand taps into the growing movement away from toxic positivity, giving customers a realistic and refreshing way to journal.