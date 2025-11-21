The SAFE Alliance Announces Appointment of Dr. Pierre R. Berastaín as Chief Executive Officer

Austin nonprofit The SAFE Alliance announces Dr. Pierre R. Berastaín as CEO effective December 1, 2025. He succeeds Julia Spann after nearly 30 years of leadership. Dr. Berastaín brings two decades of executive experience across national nonprofits and philanthropy, most recently as Regional Director for North America at the Centre for Public Impact. He will lead 300 staff serving 1,000+ people nightly through integrated shelter, housing, counseling, legal advocacy, and crisis services.