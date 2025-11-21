The SAFE Alliance Announces Appointment of Dr. Pierre R. Berastaín as Chief Executive Officer
Austin nonprofit The SAFE Alliance announces Dr. Pierre R. Berastaín as CEO effective December 1, 2025. He succeeds Julia Spann after nearly 30 years of leadership. Dr. Berastaín brings two decades of executive experience across national nonprofits and philanthropy, most recently as Regional Director for North America at the Centre for Public Impact. He will lead 300 staff serving 1,000+ people nightly through integrated shelter, housing, counseling, legal advocacy, and crisis services.
Austin, TX, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The SAFE Alliance, the largest organization in the South serving victims of gender-based violence and one of the three largest in the United States, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Pierre R. Berastaín as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2025. He succeeds longtime CEO Julia Spann, whose decades of leadership built SAFE into a nationally recognized model for integrated services.
“For more than twenty years, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside extraordinary staff, board members, volunteers, and survivors to build an organization that believes every person deserves safety, dignity, and love,” said Julia Spann, outgoing CEO of The SAFE Alliance. “As I prepare to pass the torch, I could not be more confident in Pierre’s leadership. I know he will carry forward this mission with heart and vision, ensuring that SAFE continues to be a place of healing and hope for generations to come.”
Dr. Berastaín will oversee an organization with approximately 300 staff and a continuum of programs that provide safety to more than 1,000 people every night, more than half of whom are children. SAFE’s integrated model offers emergency shelter, long-term housing, counseling, legal advocacy, medical care, prevention programming, and 24/7 crisis response through one coordinated system.
“I’m honored to join an organization that saves lives every day and reimagines what safety and support can look like when we center families, strengthen communities, and transform the systems that perpetuate harm,” said Dr. Berastaín.
Dr. Berastaín brings nearly two decades of leadership across national nonprofits, philanthropy, and higher education. He most recently served as Regional Director for North America and Interim Global Executive Director at the Centre for Public Impact, a Boston Consulting Group–founded organization advancing effective and human-centered governance worldwide. He held senior and executive roles at Caminar Latino–Latinos United for Peace and Equity, Harvard University, and the District Alliance for Safe Housing (DASH) in Washington, D.C., where he led major expansions in housing, operations, and survivor-centered support systems.
“I’ve known Pierre’s work for many years, and his leadership is grounded in compassion and a sophisticated understanding of both community-based needs and national policy,” said Lynn Rosenthal, Former White House Advisor on Gender-Based Violence and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Population Affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “SAFE chose an extraordinary leader for this next chapter, and I’m confident he will strengthen not only the Austin ecosystem but the broader national movement to end gender-based violence.”
“This is a pivotal and meaningful moment for SAFE and for Austin,” said Board Chair Lila Brolsma. “Pierre is a dynamic leader who will guide us through a period of renewal while building on SAFE’s strong foundation. His experience and perspective will help strengthen services, broaden partnerships, and help SAFE continue to meet our community’s growing needs with innovation and resolve. We are thrilled to welcome him as CEO and excited for the impact he will drive the years ahead.”
Learn more at www.safeaustin.org.
If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to the 24/7, confidential SAFEline at 512-267-SAFE [7233].
