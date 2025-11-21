Lucrotec, LLC Ranked Number 181 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Rockaway, NJ, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lucrotec, LLC announced it ranked No. 181 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Lucrotec, LLC grew 453% during this period.
Lucrotec’s Chief Executive Officer, Dave Spofford, attributed the company’s 453% revenue growth to expanded payment categories, accelerated partner-network expansion, and exceptional client retention.
Spofford said, “Our growth is a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us. We’ve built a platform and service model that consistently delivers operational excellence, security, and measurable financial impact. Our teams continue to innovate across the entire payables ecosystem, and that commitment to precision and reliability is what drives Lucrotec forward.”
“This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. “More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings.”
Lucrotec, LLC previously ranked 204 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2024.
Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.
About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).
About Lucrotec, LLC
Lucrotec is a thriving FinTech company that provides a managed payment service to its clients. Lucrotec delivers operational efficiencies for accounts payable and accounts receivable, better payment security, and vendor expense transparency. It does so without IT integration, OpEx/CapEx expenditures, or disrupting established accounts payment processes. Additional information about Lucrotec can be found at www.lucrotec.com, requested via e-mail at Info@lucrotec.com, or by calling 1.855.677.6348.
Contact
Dave Spofford
1-855-677-6348
https://www.lucrotec.com
https://www.lucrotec.com
