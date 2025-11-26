Direct Energy Weapons Agency Calls on Congress to Investigate Federal Inaction on Civilian “Havana Syndrome” Cases.
DEWA Urges Lawmakers to Establish a Civilian Protection & Testing Framework and to Designate DEWA as a National Center for Directed-Energy Exposure Investigation
Boston, MA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Direct Energy Weapons Agency, Inc. (DEWA) has formally petitioned the United States Congress and the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation to launch an oversight investigation after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) failed to act on more than 300 civilian reports of directed-energy exposure and “Havana Syndrome”-type remote neurological and physical assaults.
After years of unanswered emails, formal complaints, mailed letters, and follow-up attempts dating back to 2021, DEWA is calling on Congress to hold federal agencies accountable for their inaction — and to establish the first national civilian protection and testing framework for directed-energy crimes.
As part of its petition, DEWA is requesting that Congress designate and fund DEWA as one of the nation’s first civilian protection, testing, and documentation centers, because they were and still are the only agency that collects reports from civilian victims experiencing directed energy attacks, in addition it ensures victims have a safe, non-law-enforcement point of contact for reporting, assessment, and data collection.
“American civilians deserve safety, recognition, and action — not silence,” said Ms. Mechael Wright-Hodges, Founder and Crime Analyst of DEWA. “We’re ready to lead the way in protecting victims and providing the data the nation urgently needs.”
DEWA reports that hundreds of victims — including civilians, veterans, and family members of the military — have experienced symptoms consistent with directed-energy exposure, including neurological disruption, auditory phenomena, and physical pain. Victims attempting to report incidents to local police are frequently dismissed or involuntarily hospitalized instead of being medically evaluated for potential exposure.
Despite mounting cases, there is currently only one neurologist in the United States publicly known to perform Havana Syndrome-related diagnostic testing. The lack of medical access and the absence of any official civilian-focused investigative system has left victims without recourse or recognition.
DEWA’s Petition Calls for:
A Congressional oversight investigation into FCC and EPA inaction on directed-energy complaints.
Creation of a national protection and diagnostic framework for directed-energy crimes.
Federal designation and funding for DEWA to operate as one of the country’s first civilian testing and documentation centers.
Interagency cooperation with federal health, intelligence, and safety agencies.
About DEWA
Direct Energy Weapons Agency, Inc. (DEWA) is a nonprofit organization formed in 2021 to document, support, educate and advocate for victims of directed-energy assaults and Havana Syndrome-type harms occurring within the United States. Through its divisions — including DEW Police, Havana Syndrome, DEW School, Victims of DEW and Brain Rights America™ (Cognitive Privacy & Legislative Affairs Division) — DEWA provides incident documentation, victim support, research analysis, public awareness, and national legislative advocacy.
Contact
Mechael Wright-Hodges
781-561-8753
dewagency.org
Twitter.com/dewagencyww
Facebook.com/Directenergyweapons/
Instagram.com/directenergyweapons
