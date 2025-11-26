Direct Energy Weapons Agency Sounds the Alarm on Rising Civilian Havana Syndrome Cases and the Lack of Medical Diagnostic Standards in the United States
DEWA Warns: Civilians Are Reporting Directed-Energy Harms Nationwide, Yet No Medical Code, Training, or National Protocol Exists for Doctors
Boston, MA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Direct Energy Weapons Agency, Inc. (DEWA) is issuing an urgent national alert regarding the growing number of civilian reports of “Havana Syndrome” (Anomalous Health Incidents - AHI) type symptoms and directed-energy assaults across the United States — a crisis that remains unacknowledged, unaddressed, and medically unsupported.
Despite hundreds of U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers receiving recognition, compensation, and federal medical attention for similar symptoms, American civilians still have no diagnostic code, no standardized medical pathway, and no trained medical providers who understand these injuries.
“If it took the government nine years to acknowledge its own federal employees, how much longer must civilians wait?” said Ms. Mechael Wright-Hodges, Founder and Crime Analyst of DEWA.
“American civilians feel abandoned. The silence is costing lives, health, and safety.”
A Growing Civilian Crisis — With No Medical System to Respond
DEWA reports rapidly increasing civilian cases involving:
- Sudden neurological symptoms
- Head pressure, pain, and internal vibration
- Auditory phenomena or “sound-based” assaults
- Cognitive disruption and disorientation
- Unexplained physical injuries
Yet there is still no ICD medical diagnostic code, meaning:
- Doctors cannot bill for testing or treatment
- Hospitals cannot classify or track cases
- Medical schools cannot teach it
- Victims are frequently dismissed, misdiagnosed, or involuntarily hospitalized
Current Reality for Civilians
- There is no national center for directed-energy exposure testing.
- Only one neurologist in the entire country publicly performs Havana Syndrome-related assessments.
- ERs and doctors lack training, protocols, or federal guidance.
- Victims’ reports to local police often lead to dismissal instead of medical clinical evaluation.
- Civilians are left without recognition, medical care, or protective services.
DEWA’s Warning to Congress and the Public
DEWA urges Congress, federal health agencies, and state legislatures to:
- Immediately establish a civilian medical diagnostic code for directed-energy and Havana Syndrome-type injuries.
- Fund national medical training programs so hospitals, clinics, and universities can identify symptoms early and treat victims appropriately.
- Designate and fund civilian protection and testing centers — including DEWA — to handle the rising number of reports.
- Provide medical, psychological, and emergency support pathways for civilians reporting exposure.
“Without a diagnostic code, the medical community cannot see the crisis,” said Wright-Hodges.
“Without training, they cannot recognize it. Without acknowledgment, civilians remain unprotected."
Public Safety Notice
If anyone is experiencing:
- Directed-energy harassment,
- External or intrusive voices,
- External voices directed into their minds and attempting to talk them into criminal or suicidal behavior, including remote physical or neurological assaults.
They are encouraged to file an official incident report with Direct Energy Weapons Agency, Inc. Filing a report helps document the pattern of civilian cases nationwide and ensures victims have an official record.
A National Emergency in Plain Sight
DEWA warns that the number of civilian reports continues to rise and that delayed federal response risks:
- Worsening injuries
- Long-term neurological damage
- National security vulnerabilities
- Public mistrust due to lack of information
About DEWA
Direct Energy Weapons Agency, Inc. (DEWA) is a Massachusetts-based nonprofit founded in 2021 to document, assess, and advocate for civilian victims of directed-energy exposure and Havana Syndrome-type harm within the United States. Through its divisions — including DEW Police and Brain Rights America™ — DEWA provides victim reports, data analysis, public education, and legislative advocacy.
Contact
Direct Energy Weapons Agency, Inc.Contact
Mechael Wright-Hodges
781-561-8753
dewagency.org
Twitter.com/dewagencyww
Facebook.com/Directenergyweapons/
Instagram.com/directenergyweapons
