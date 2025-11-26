The American Black Girl Who Grew Up to Build the First Direct Energy Weapons Agency
In an era where advanced neuro-technology and directed-energy capabilities are outpacing the laws meant to regulate them, one American Black woman has stepped forward to build the nation’s first civilian-focused Direct Energy Weapons Agency (DEWA).
Boston, MA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ms. Mechael Wright-Hodges, born in Brooklyn, New York to Haitian immigrants and raised on Long Island, grew up attending Catholic school, later marrying twice and raising three sons. She did not set out to lead a national movement — but life’s challenges, including unexplained neurological and physical assaults, redirected her toward protecting others experiencing similar harms.
DEWA was created to investigate, document, and advocate for civilians impacted by directed-energy assaults, electromagnetic interference, neurological manipulation, and unregulated advanced technologies. It remains the only national civilian organization dedicated to this mission.
Facing Barriers — and Pushing Forward
As a Black American woman entering a male-dominated and highly technical field, Ms. Wright-Hodges faced racism, skepticism, and resistance. Some questioned her right to form such an agency. Others hesitated to work with her — and she could not ignore the possibility that race and gender played a role.
“I’ve experienced racism along the way. I believe some agencies hesitated because I’m a Black female. But victims need help — and someone has to stand up and say enough.”
Her determination only grew stronger.
A Mission Rooted in Personal Experience
Like many victims, she has endured nighttime disturbances, EMF-related pain, neurological interference, and ongoing directed-energy assaults.
“If I could take a vacation, it would be one good night’s sleep — no electroshocks, no pulsing under my bed, just peace.”
Her lived experience fuels DEWA’s mission.
DEWA’s Core Divisions
• DEW Police – Civilian complaint intake and documentation
• Victims of Directed Energy Support Group – Emotional support and guidance
• Directed Energy School – Education on emerging technologies
• Neuro Rehabilitation Prison Initiative – Research on inmates possibly manipulated by advanced technologies
• Human Hackers Support Team – Internal stabilization support for victims
• Safety & Protection Initiative – Home and business EMF/frequency detection systems
• DEW Monitoring & Detection System – Alerts DEWA and law enforcement when unsafe EMF, microwave, or radiation levels are detected
• DEW Foundation (est. 2017) – Funds energy-safety technologies
• The Decision-Making Project – Research on manipulation influencing criminal behavior
Why DEWA’s Work Matters Now
The U.S. government acknowledged its own employees were harmed — passing the Havana Act in October 2021, five years after the first reports.
But civilians still have no diagnostic code, no federal testing program, and no agency dedicated to them.
“If it took five years for federal employees to be acknowledged, how much longer must civilians wait?”
About DEWA
The Direct Energy Weapons Agency (DEWA) is the first national civilian-focused organization investigating directed-energy harms, cognitive interference, and electromagnetic assaults. Through research, intake, detection technologies, and legislative advocacy, DEWA works to establish the guardrails needed to protect Americans in the age of advanced technology.
Contact
Mechael Wright-Hodges
781-561-8753
dewagency.org
Twitter.com/dewagencyww
Facebook.com/Directenergyweapons/
Instagram.com/directenergyweapons
Categories