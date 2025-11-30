CharlottesvilleFamily Invites You to Experience the Holidays in One of Virginia’s Most Festive Towns
Charlottesville is quickly becoming one of Virginia’s most charming holiday destinations, drawing families from across the Mid-Atlantic to enjoy festive lights, parades, performances, and community celebrations.
Charlottesville is emerging as one of Virginia’s notable holiday destinations, attracting families from across the Mid-Atlantic for its community parades, light displays, performances, and family-oriented seasonal events.
Holiday Events Across Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s holiday calendar features a wide variety of activities and longstanding local traditions. Scheduled events include:
Cville Elves – All season long
A family-friendly scavenger hunt in which participants help locate Santa’s missing elves around downtown Charlottesville. Families can pick up a North Pole Pass at participating businesses or download one online.
Downtown Holiday Express – Saturdays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., throughout the season.
A seasonal train ride offering families an opportunity to experience the Downtown Mall in a festive way.
Grand Illumination on the Historic Downtown Mall – Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, 5–8 p.m.
Features live music, children’s activities, the Holiday Train, and visits with Santa and his elves. The event concludes with the annual community tree lighting.
Lighting of the Lawn at the University of Virginia – Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, 7–9 p.m.
A university tradition that illuminates the Rotunda and surrounding grounds.
Santa Fun Run – Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, 10 a.m.
A community running event incorporating festive attire.
Sensory-Friendly Nutcracker Suite – Sunday, Dec. 7 and 21, 2025, 7 p.m.
Presented in partnership with CharlottesvilleFamily magazine, this production offers a gentle, accessible introduction to the ballet for children of all abilities.
Veritas Illuminated – All season long
A light-filled experience at Veritas Vineyard & Winery, located just outside the city.
Winter Wander Trail of Lights at Boar’s Head Resort – All season long
A walking light display designed for visitors of all ages.
“Charlottesville offers an ideal blend of history, family, and holiday spirit,” said Jennifer Bryerton, M.A.Ed., publisher of CharlottesvilleFamily magazine. “It’s a community where families can come together to celebrate and create lasting memories.”
Accommodations and Dining
Visitors can choose from a range of lodging options including boutique inns, mountain-view rentals, and full-service hotels such as the Omni Charlottesville. The area’s established food and wine scene offers seasonal menus, winter wine tastings, and holiday dining options.
Seasonal Planning Resources
CharlottesvilleFamily provides several online guides to assist families in planning their visit. Resources include:
Local Light Displays
Central Virginia Christmas Tree Farms
Holiday Events in Charlottesville
Turkey Trots and Seasonal Runs
Visits with Santa
Why Charlottesville Appeals to Families
Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville is known for its arts community, culinary offerings, and historic sites. Its walkable layout and family-focused programming make it a notable destination for seasonal travel.
About CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine
CharlottesvilleFamily magazine is an award-winning regional parenting publication offering expert articles, seasonal guides, and community resources for families in Central Virginia. The publication is part of a network that includes VirginiaSummerCamp.com, the statewide camp directory, and TheBiblioParent.com, a literary resource for parents and educators.
For holiday guides and event information, visit CharlottesvilleFamily.com.
Media Contact:
Jennifer Bryerton, M.A.Ed.
Publisher: CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine
Phone: (434) 984-4713
Email: jennifer@charlottesvillefamily.com
Website: CharlottesvilleFamily.com
