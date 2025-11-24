Local Entrepreneurs Open Kitchen Tune-Up Cincinnati East
Kitchen Tune-Up, a remodeling brand known for its five unique service options and standout customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Cincinnati East franchise location.
Cincinnati, OH, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Homeowners in Cincinnati East have a new go-to for stress-free kitchen makeovers. Kitchen Tune-Up Cincinnati East, owned and operated by Jennifer and Rob Andres, is now open and proudly serving homeowners throughout the Cincinnati area with customized kitchen updates, professional craftsmanship, and an exceptional customer experience.
Backed by a nationally recognized brand with more than 37 years in the industry, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five proven service options designed to meet every homeowner’s needs and budget — from quick wood restoration to complete kitchen transformations.
“We’re thrilled to bring Kitchen Tune-Up to Cincinnati East,” said Jennifer Andres. “Our goal is to help homeowners fall in love with their kitchens again. Whether that means updating cabinet doors, refreshing finishes, or doing a full remodel, we focus on delivering a beautiful result — and a smooth, enjoyable process from start to finish.”
Kitchen Tune-Up Cincinnati East offers a full range of services, including:
1 Day Wood Restoration
Cabinet Redooring
Cabinet Refacing
Cabinet Painting
Custom Cabinets & Full Kitchen Remodels
“We’re proud to welcome Jennifer and Rob to the Kitchen Tune-Up family,” said Heidi Morrissey, President of Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise System. “Their passion for great service and quality craftsmanship embodies what our brand stands for. Homeowners in Cincinnati East are in excellent hands.”
About Kitchen Tune-Up
Founded in 1988, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five unique services to update kitchens and cabinetry. With locations across the United States and Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up is a stand-out franchise in the remodeling industry. From wood restoration to redooring, cabinet painting, refacing, and custom cabinetry, Kitchen Tune-Up prides itself on creating an amazing remodeling experience. Kitchen Tune-Up is consistently ranked among the top franchises in the home services industry.
For more information about Kitchen Tune-Up to Cincinnati East, please https://www.kitchentuneup.com/cincinnati-east/.
To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.kitchentuneup.com.
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts® is a leader in growing inspired and successful franchise brands in the home services industry. The brand takes pride in enhancing lives and communities by providing their partners a trusted path to financial independence through franchising. Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth, and industry leadership. Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees and its associates are successful in delivering exceptional services to customers and communities across North America. Home Franchise Concepts Brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration®, Premier Garage®, The Tailored Closet®, and Two Maids® are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada. For information on franchise opportunities please visit www.homefranchiseconcepts.com.
Contact
Sarah Eisenbeisz
605-225-4049
www.kitchentuneup.com
