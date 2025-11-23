Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up Milwaukee North Shore
Kitchen Tune-Up, the remodeling brand recognized for its five signature service options and exceptional customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Milwaukee North Shore franchise location.
Milwaukee, WI, November 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Homeowners in the Milwaukee North Shore area can now enjoy a simpler, more streamlined approach to kitchen remodeling. Kitchen Tune-Up Milwaukee North Shore, owned and operated by Tom Vechey, is officially open and serving communities throughout Milwaukee’s North Shore with tailored kitchen updates, skilled craftsmanship, and an unmatched customer experience.
With more than 37 years of national brand expertise behind it, Kitchen Tune-Up provides five proven service options designed to accommodate any style, need, or budget—from quick wood restoration to full kitchen remodels.
“We’re excited to bring Kitchen Tune-Up to Milwaukee North Shore,” said Tom Vechey. “The kitchen is where families gather, create memories, and spend so much of their day-to-day life. My goal is to make it easy for homeowners to refresh or transform that space without the headaches and uncertainty that often come with remodeling. We focus on clear communication, high-quality work, and a smooth experience from start to finish.”
Kitchen Tune-Up Milwaukee North Shore offers a complete lineup of kitchen remodeling services, including:
1-Day Wood Restoration
Cabinet Redooring
Cabinet Refacing
Cabinet Painting
Custom Cabinets & Full Kitchen Remodels
“We’re proud to welcome Tom to the Kitchen Tune-Up family,” said Heidi Morrissey, President of Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise System. “His commitment to great service and well-executed craftsmanship reflects exactly what our brand stands for. Homeowners in the Milwaukee North Shore area can count on this team for a remodeling experience they’ll truly enjoy.”
About Kitchen Tune-Up
Founded in 1988, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five unique services to update kitchens and cabinetry. With locations across the United States and Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up is a stand-out franchise in the remodeling industry. From wood restoration to redooring, cabinet painting, refacing, and custom cabinetry, Kitchen Tune-Up prides itself on creating an amazing remodeling experience. Kitchen Tune-Up is consistently ranked among the top franchises in the home services industry.
For more information about Kitchen Tune-Up Milwaukee North Shore, please visit https://www.kitchentuneup.com/milwaukee-north-shore/.
To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.kitchentuneup.com.
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts® is a leader in growing inspired and successful franchise brands in the home services industry. The brand takes pride in enhancing lives and communities by providing their partners a trusted path to financial independence through franchising. Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth, and industry leadership. Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees and its associates are successful in delivering exceptional services to customers and communities across North America. Home Franchise Concepts Brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration®, Premier Garage®, The Tailored Closet®, and Two Maids® are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada. For information on franchise opportunities please visit www.homefranchiseconcepts.com.
Contact
Sarah Eisenbeisz
605-225-4049
www.kitchentuneup.com
