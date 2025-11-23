Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up Prosper, TX
Kitchen Tune-Up, known for its five signature service options and standout customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Prosper, TX franchise location.
Prosper, TX, November 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Homeowners in Prosper and surrounding North Texas communities now have a new, reliable resource for simple, stress-free kitchen updates. Kitchen Tune-Up Prosper, TX, owned and operated by Umair Bozai, is officially open and delivering personalized kitchen remodeling solutions, expert craftsmanship, and an outstanding customer experience.
Supported by more than 37 years of national brand expertise, Kitchen Tune-Up brings five proven service options designed to fit a wide range of needs and budgets—from quick wood restoration to full kitchen remodels.
“I’m excited to bring Kitchen Tune-Up to Prosper,” said Umair Bozai. “The kitchen is where families gather, connect, and create everyday memories. My goal is to make upgrading that space easy and enjoyable. Whether a homeowner wants a fresh new door style, a modern painted look, or a complete transformation, we’re here to guide them every step of the way with great communication and dependable service.”
Kitchen Tune-Up Prosper, TX offers the brand’s complete lineup of kitchen remodeling services, including:
1-Day Wood Restoration
Cabinet Redooring
Cabinet Refacing
Cabinet Painting
Custom Cabinets & Full Kitchen Remodels
“We’re pleased to welcome Umair to the Kitchen Tune-Up family,” said Heidi Morrissey, President of Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise System. “His dedication to quality and customer care reflects exactly what our brand stands for. Homeowners throughout Prosper and nearby North Texas communities can trust this team to deliver a remodeling experience they’ll truly enjoy.”
About Kitchen Tune-Up
Founded in 1988, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five unique services to update kitchens and cabinetry. With locations across the United States and Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up is a stand-out franchise in the remodeling industry. From wood restoration to redooring, cabinet painting, refacing, and custom cabinetry, Kitchen Tune-Up prides itself on creating an amazing remodeling experience. Kitchen Tune-Up is consistently ranked among the top franchises in the home services industry.
For more information about Kitchen Tune-Up Prosper, TX, please visit https://www.kitchentuneup.com/prosper-tx/.
To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.kitchentuneup.com.
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts® is a leader in growing inspired and successful franchise brands in the home services industry. The brand takes pride in enhancing lives and communities by providing their partners a trusted path to financial independence through franchising. Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth, and industry leadership. Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees and its associates are successful in delivering exceptional services to customers and communities across North America. Home Franchise Concepts Brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration®, Premier Garage®, The Tailored Closet®, and Two Maids® are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada. For information on franchise opportunities please visit www.homefranchiseconcepts.com.
Contact
Sarah Eisenbeisz
605-225-4049
www.kitchentuneup.com
