Art Unveiling in DC's Fraiche Restaurant, Featuring First Artist-in-Residence, Simone Agoussoye
Artist Simone Agoussoye will be the first artist-in-residence at Fraiche DC. December 4 2025 will be the unveiling of her art collection just for the restaurant.
Washington, DC, November 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In an exciting new collaboration with Fraiche DC Restaurant, DC- based fine artist Simone Agoussoye and The Art Reserve invites all to enjoy a brand new art exhibit featuring new work by herself designed just for Fraiche DC’s stylishly modern interior. In addition to her own work, guest artist Dunnie Onasanya will be featuring a collection of work just for the opening reception. The evening debuting the collection to attendees is designed to appeal to multiple senses - your eyes, your taste buds, your smell and more!
Unveiling date and reception: December 4 2025 | 5pm - 9pm
Fraiche DC
3345 14th Street Northwest, Washington DC
About Simone Agoussoye
Simone Agoussoye fell in love with art as a young child, and continuously followed that passion that led her to an exciting career in art and design. Her experience includes a degree from Art Institute of Washington, a residency with BET AIR’s artist in residence program, and her work being featured at Maryland Hall (Women Artists of the DMV, 2025), the SWAG Studio Gallery (Reflection, 2025), The Viceroy Hotel (The Great 8, 2025), Netflix’s Premiere Art Show (Shirley, 2024), Above Art Studios (You Still See Me, 2023), Arlington Museum of Contemporary Arts (New Visions, Vibrant Memories, 2022), George Washington University’s ArtReach (I Know You See Me, 2021), Phillips Collection (Inside Out, 2021), Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum (Socially Distant Art: Creativity in Lockdown, 2021) and a host of other exhibits over the past few years.
For more information on Simone and her art, visit simoneagoussoye.com
Contact:
Sierra Monet, Public Relations @ Simone Agoussoye Art
sierra[at]simoneagoussoye.com
About Fraiche DC
Fraiche (French for Fresh) is a fresh take on culinary fusion with inspiration from multiple cultures (including French, Cajun/Southern American, and Caribbean). This is also a fresh take on the historic architecture of the venue, which was once a theater. Fraiche is designed to be a non-pretentious culinary destination with a nod to upscale dining without the stuffiness.
Chef Matt Price was born and raised in Richmond, VA and currently resides in Hampton Roads, VA. He is a self-taught Chef who brings people across the world into his virtual kitchen and inspires them to prepare delicious meals for themselves and their loved ones.
For more information visit www.fraichedc.com
Contact:
info[at]fraichedc.com
(202)-506-4586
Sierra Monet
202-271-0218
simoneagoussoye.com
