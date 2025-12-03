Justus Bath Announces Expanded Service Area to Oklahoma City and Surrounding Communities
Justus Bath, a leading name in premium bathroom remodeling, has expanded its award-winning services to Oklahoma City and surrounding communities. Known for superior craftsmanship, dependable service, and industry-leading warranties, the company offers custom bathroom renovations, luxury showers, replacement baths, walk-in tubs, modern vanities, flooring, and more.
Oklahoma City, OK, December 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Homeowners seeking superior craftsmanship and exceptional value in bathroom remodeling now have a new industry leader in town. Justus Bath, already known for its unparalleled quality and dependability, is proud to announce the expansion of its professional remodeling services to Oklahoma City and all surrounding communities.
With a reputation built on precision, integrity, and long-lasting results, Justus Bath is raising the bar for bathroom renovation across the region. The company offers a full suite of premium services, including:
Custom bathroom remodeling
Luxury showers and custom shower systems
Replacement baths and bathtub installation
Walk-in baths designed for comfort and safety
Modern vanities and countertops
Professional flooring installation
High-grade glass partitions and shower doors
And much more
“Expanding into Oklahoma allows us to bring our best-in-class service to more homeowners who deserve reliable, beautiful, and lasting bathroom upgrades,” said a company spokesperson. “Our mission is simple: deliver the finest workmanship at competitive prices while ensuring every customer feels valued, respected, and confident in their investment.”
Leading the Industry on Every Level
Justus Bath continues to distinguish itself from competitors with:
Unmatched quality of materials and installation
Proven dependability from experienced specialists
Industry-leading warranties for long-term peace of mind
Competitive pricing with transparent quotes
Exceptional customer satisfaction, supported by consistent 5-star feedback
From small updates to full bathroom transformations, the Justus Bath team combines technical expertise with modern design to create spaces that are both functional and elegant.
Now Serving the Entire Oklahoma City Metro
Residents in Oklahoma City and nearby communities can now schedule consultations, request quotes, or explore design options through the company’s website.
About Justus Bath
Justus Bath is a premium bathroom remodeling company specializing in high-quality showers, baths, walk-in tubs, flooring, vanities, and custom installations. With a commitment to excellence and customer-first service, the company continues to set new standards for remodeling experiences across every market it serves.
Contact Information
Website: https://justusbath.net
Service Area: Oklahoma City and surrounding communities
Phone: 405-343-0943
Contact
Skyler Justus
405-343-0943
https://justusbath.net
