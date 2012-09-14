PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Coventry Floor Sander Announces New Website Launch Ormrod Floor Sanding is extremely proud to announce the launch of their highly anticipated website. - December 19, 2019 - Ormrod Floor Sanding

Invisco Announces New Garage Door Window Kit For homeowners who have a garage with a door with no windows, there is now a new answer to the question about what it would take to add windows. Here is the latest answer to that. - December 19, 2019 - Invisco

Carlsbad, CA Mold Inspection and Asbestos Testing Services Offered by Murrieta Mold Inspection Company EZ Mold Inspections expands asbestos testing and mold inspections in Carlsbad, California. The Murrieta mold inspection company continues expanding in San Diego County. - December 16, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

Smart Home Heating and Cooling Launches in Buffalo, NY HVAC giant Smart Home Heating and Cooling announces its expansion to Buffalo, NY, and the surrounding areas. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Home Heating And Cooling

Smart Home Heating and Cooling Now Offering Rapid Response for Furnace Repair in Buffalo, NY Smart Home Heating and Cooling is now providing even faster furnace repair services in Buffalo, NY, and the surrounding areas. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Home Heating And Cooling

Smart Home Heating and Cooling Announces That the Best Time for Furnace Maintenance in Buffalo, NY is Now Smart Home Heating and Cooling announces that, based on past experiences, now is the best time for residents of Buffalo, NY to get furnace maintenance. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Home Heating And Cooling

ZDT Kitchen Remodeling Announces New Redesign Solutions ZDT Kitchen Remodeling has recently announced new kitchen redesign solutions. - December 12, 2019 - ZDT Kitchen Remodeling

EZ Mold Inspections Near Temecula Launches Asbestos Testing & Mold Inspection Services in Oceanside, CA Located near Temecula, EZ Mold Inspections begins expanding in San Diego County. The company now provides asbestos testing and mold inspections in Oceanside, California. - December 09, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

Rio Flooring Systems Announces Latest Innovation Rio Flooring Systems, a world-leader providing polymer floor coatings, is pleased to announce their latest innovation called RIO-METRICS to help partners stay connected and expand profitability. - December 07, 2019 - Rio Flooring Systems, Inc.

Fairfax Roofing Contractors Discuss How Often Gutters Should be Cleaned The Fairfax roofing contractors at Beyond Exteriors, recently released a blog discussing how often gutters should be cleaned. - December 07, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors

Fence Franchise Expands National Presence to Texas Fence contractor near Dallas / Fort Worth becomes the newest locally owned Superior Fence & Rail franchise. - December 05, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail

Kitchen Magic and Nazareth Middle School Team Up to Promote Manufacturing On November 1, three students from Nazareth Middle School visited Kitchen Magic in Nazareth to begin working on their video for the Manufacturers Resource Center's "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" video contest. The contest seeks to build a strong pipeline of talent and gives students a new perspective on exciting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) career opportunities that exist at area manufacturing companies. - December 02, 2019 - Kitchen Magic Inc.

BAP Prepares for Coldest Winter Ever by Offering 24/7 Emergency Furnace Repairs BAP Heating & Cooling Services has begun offering 24/7 emergency furnace repairs in Guelph, ON, and the surrounding areas in response to reports that this winter may set record lows. - December 01, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

Virginia Pool Demolition Contractor Releases Pool Removal Prep Guide The Virginia pool demolition contractors at Dirt Connections recently released a preparation guide for homeowners who have scheduled a pool removal service. - November 29, 2019 - Dirt Connections

iGUIDE Continues to Increase the Functionality of Their Immersive 3D Virtual Tours with the Introduction of Advanced Measurements iGUIDE, already known as the gold standard in immersive 3D tours with floor plan navigation, never stops innovating. iGUIDE now gains 3D measurement capability with their Advanced Measurements functionality. Users can measure distances between arbitrary points in 3D space, using only data from the iGUIDE... - November 28, 2019 - Planitar Inc.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Be Smart and Safe if You Hang Your Own Christmas Lights: Experts from Christmas Lights by Go-Forth Offer Safety Checklist Everyone loves gazing at Christmas Lights this time of year. And for many families, the hanging of the lights is a cherished tradition. But hanging them yourself can be frustrating and even dangerous if the right precautions aren’t taken. - November 20, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

"Fall Back" Time Change is the Perfect Time for a Winter Home Safety Check Now that the clocks have been changed and the weather is cooling off, it's the perfect time for a home heating safety check. - November 13, 2019 - Guardian Protection

Berkley Construction Professional Introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability Coverage Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability coverage that fits together with the ISO Commercial General Liability (CGL) policy with respect to property damage arising from faulty workmanship and addresses elements... - November 11, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Athena is Recognized as World’s First Biometric Security Camera with Voiceprint Technologies Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.

Viennese Locksmith GSW Gets Excellence Award for Making Houses Safe The owner of www.schlüsseldienstwien.at, Thomas Ernst, gets the Excellent Award for making a house safe with a small investment of only a few bucks. - November 08, 2019 - GSW

ZDT Kitchen Remodeling Announces Completion of Its 200th Project ZDT Kitchen Remodeling, a trustworthy kitchen remodeling and renovation company, has just announced the finishing of its 200th kitchen remodeling project. - November 05, 2019 - ZDT Kitchen Remodeling

EZ Mold Inspections in Murrieta Brings Services to Wildomar, Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Hemet, Perris and Winchester, CA EZ Mold Inspections now offers mold inspections and asbestos testing to six more communities in addition to Murrieta, Temecula and Menifee. The inspection company expands its service area to Wildomar, Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Hemet, Perris and Winchester, CA. - November 04, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

Fairfax Roofing Company Creates Fall Roof Maintenance Checklist Beyond Exteriors, Fairfax roof repair contractors, just released a guide listing a Fall roof maintenance checklist. - October 30, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors

Wood Floor Sanders Announce Successful Website Redesign Wood Floor Sanding Leeds have expressed their delight at the successful redesign of their floor sanding website. - October 30, 2019 - Wood Floor Sanding Leeds

Fairfield County Junk-Removal Firm Starting Weekly Video Stream of Rare and Unique Finds from Its Journeys in Connecticut A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC

Keith D. Birmingham Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Keith D. Birmingham of Orrington, Maine has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of plumbing and HVAC. About Keith D. Birmingham Keith Birmingham is the owner of Birmingham... - October 29, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters Reveals Their 2019 Every Shingle Heart Initiative Recipients Jacksonville company reveal who receives free new roofs through its annual Every Shingle Heart program. - October 18, 2019 - Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters

Crossway Mechanical Emphasises the Importance of Annual Heating Safety Inspections Crossway Mechanical's CEO Tim Wright understands the importance of annual heating safety inspections and wants to help you make sense of it too, as well as how it can benefit your household. - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC

Crossway Mechanical Launches Revamped AC Replacement Services In addition to its long-standing reputation in carrying out excellent installations, repairs, service, maintenance, and tune-ups, Crossway Mechanical now offers its team to assist with revamped AC replacement services in The Woodlands, Spring, Magnolia, TX, and the surrounding areas. Are you ready to enjoy the coming season? - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC

Crossway Mechanical Offers Free Quotes for Gas Furnace Replacement Crossway Mechanical is now offering free quotes for all gas furnace replacements in The Woodlands, Spring, Magnolia, TX, and the surrounding areas. Because the price for gas furnace replacements depends on the brand, installation complexity, and the efficiency of the new unit, a free estimate can help... - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC

Antis Roofing Executive Earns Irvine Chamber's 40 Under 40 Award Aaron Antis, 33, moved up the ranks at Antis Roofing and is currently VP of Sales and Field Operations. He was one of this year's winners demonstrating business achievements, community engagement and integrity at Irvine Chamber of Commerce's 40 Under 40 Awards. - October 13, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips from Nova USA Accommodate the Natural Swelling & Contraction of Wood Siding ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips were especially-developed by Nova USA Wood Products to accommodate the natural swelling and shrinkage of wood siding throughout each of the four seasons despite the amount of moisture or dryness. This includes compressing the wood to absorb board expansion when the humidity... - October 10, 2019 - Nova USA

What’s Worse Than Seeing a Bug in Your House? Also Smelling It. Go-Forth Pest Control Can Help with Your Stink Bug Problem. It seems like everywhere you go these days, from the doctor’s office to the dry cleaners, from the grocery store to the department store, and then inside your own office and home, you’re seeing stink bugs. They are annoying, unsightly, and on top of it all, produce a terrible smell when you... - October 09, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

DNB Construction LLC Becomes a HAAG Certified Inspector DNB Construction LLC, a trusted roofing company, has announced that it became a HAAG certified inspector. - October 05, 2019 - DNB Construction LLC

J.C. Restoration, Inc. Named to Qualified Remodeler’s 2019 Largest Remodeling Firms in the U.S. J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) has earned the number 71 spot on Qualified Remodeler Magazine’s 2019 edition of the Top 500 Remodelers in the United States. JCR has made appearances on the list since 2007. The Qualified Remodeler magazine top 500 list has been published for over 40 years and is based... - October 02, 2019 - J.C. Restoration, Inc.

Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as Chief Operating Officer Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Northern VA Roof Repair Contractors List 7 Most Common Roof Problems The Northern VA Roof Repair Contractors at Beyond Exteriors recently released a blog that lists the most common roof problems homeowners experience. - September 26, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors

Flash Exterminating is Introducing "E Bike" Technology to the Pest Control Industry Reinvent the wheel. Build a better mouse trap. Flash Exterminating is bringing an innovative, fresh look to pest management that will improve performance to field technicians. - September 24, 2019 - Flash Exterminating Inc.

Local HVAC Contractor “Heroes Club” Provides Free Services to Community Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling out of Deer Park, OH makes it their mission to give back to the community that has given so much to their business since 2011. They are doing this by providing free services to military members (including veterans), police officers, firefighters, nurses and teachers. - September 21, 2019 - Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling

Fairfax Roof Repair Contractor Discusses Roof Replacement Preparation Beyond Exteriors, Fairfax roof repair contractors, just released a guide listing how to prepare for a roof replacement. - September 21, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors

ZDT Kitchen Remodeling Celebrated Completion of 100th Project ZDT Kitchen Remodeling, a respectable kitchen planning, remodeling, and installation company, has recently celebrated the successful completion of its 100th kitchen installation project. - September 20, 2019 - ZDT Kitchen Remodeling

Could You Live in 400 Square Feet or Less? Expo Offers Public Chance to Tour Tiny Homes The City of San Luis Obispo approved tiny homes on wheels in March 2019 for qualifying backyards to help address high housing costs for residents. A tiny house and net zero expo in October gives the public the chance to tour tiny homes on wheels from several builders and attend presentations on tiny house and green living topics. - September 16, 2019 - SmartShare Housing Solutions

Color Marketing Group Spotlights Four 2020+ Key Colors Color Marketing Group spotlights the organization’s four regional forecasted Key Colors selected from the CMG 2020+ World Color Forecast™. - September 13, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing Gift New Roof to Thomas House Family Shelter Thomas House Shelter's new location is off to a great start thanks to a roof donation from IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing. - September 11, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground pool... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Fairfax Roof Replacement Contractors List Top Roofing Trends in 2019 The Fairfax Roof Replacement Contractors at Beyond Exteriors recently released a list of top roofing trends in 2019 for homeowners. Informing yourself about roofing trends will come in handy when you are in the market for a new roof. Your roof is one of the most critical elements of your home. It is... - September 08, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Recognizes New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to recognize their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to... - September 04, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Mold Inspection Expert Launches Mold and Asbestos Testing Company in Riverside County Mold inspection specialist with over two decades of experience establishes EZ Mold Inspections in Murrieta, California, providing mold and asbestos testing. - September 03, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections