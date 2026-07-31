Home Improvement News
Brush up on news about the home improvement and remodeling sector. Learn about new companies in the improvement space, specialties, emerging trends, products and services for remodelers and home owners.
CB Trial Issues Fire Preparedness and Insurance Claim Guidance for Homeowners and Businesses
As wildfire season continues across Colorado and other parts of the West, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is encouraging homeowners, property managers, and business owners to prepare now—and to know what steps to take if a fire damages their property. The firm’s insurance litigation team... - July 31, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
Remodel PRO Joins the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)
Remodel PRO joins the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) - July 31, 2026 - Remodel PRO
World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding
To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Delivers New Construction HVAC Services for Builders
Trusted 53 year provider brings full system design, sizing, and installation to new home builds across West Central Florida. - July 22, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Koopman Shares Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend Tip: Make A Plan Now To Save Later on Kitchen & Bath Renovation Purchases
Tax-Free Weekend is August 8-9... and now is the time for homeowners to make a plan for renovation projects to enjoy big savings. - July 15, 2026 - Koopman Lumber
Chautauqua County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chautauqua County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, July 17, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will have a two day closing, Day 1: Cities of Jamestown and Dunkirk will begin to... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
BLIKA's U.S. Patented Swageless Cable Railing Simplifies DIY Installation Without a Crimping Tool
BLIKA Cable Railing, a leading innovator in modern, high-end cable railing systems, makes the DIY installation process easier with its swageless cable fittings. These U.S.-patented swageless cable fittings allow homeowners and contractors to install cable railings without the need for crimping tools. - July 09, 2026 - BLIKA Cable Railing Limited
New Epoxy Garage Floor Coating Specialist Launches to Serve Edmond and Northwest Oklahoma City Corridor
Edmond Floor Coating Pros brings professional-grade polyaspartic and epoxy systems to Edmond, Deer Creek, Yukon, Mustang, Piedmont, Guthrie, and Arcadia homeowners. - June 20, 2026 - Edmond Floor Coating Pros
Allied Roofing Solutions Earns 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award
Allied Roofing Solutions, a leading residential roofing company serving homeowners across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, has been honored with the prestigious 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award. - June 18, 2026 - Allied Roofing Solutions
L’Atelier Paris Haute Design Recognized in Modern Luxury’s Best of Design Awards 2026
Luxury kitchen atelier honored as “Best Luxury Tailor-Made” for its commitment to bespoke craftsmanship, personalization, and exceptional design - June 06, 2026 - L'Atelier Paris Haute Design
Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction
Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for. - June 02, 2026 - Klauer Manufacturing
New Jersey Roofing Company Allied Roofing Solutions Offers Customer-Friendly Financing Offer
Allied Roofing Solutions, a leading residential roofing company serving homeowners across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, has been honored with the prestigious 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award. - May 28, 2026 - Allied Roofing Solutions
Remodel PRO Joins National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)
Premier luxury renovation firm aligns with industry’s leading professional association to reinforce commitment to elite craftsmanship and high-end design standards. - May 28, 2026 - Remodel PRO
Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company Expands Hospitality-Focused Cleaning Services from Tampa Bay to Sarasota
Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company is expanding its hospitality-focused cleaning services from Tampa Bay to Sarasota, providing commercial cleaning, office janitorial services, gyms, medical facilities, resorts, vacation rentals, high-rise communities, and hospitality properties. Founded by former Microsoft engineer Jason Turner, the veteran-owned company combines technology, communication, and operational systems with hospitality-driven service through its “High-Tech Meets Hospitality” approach. - May 26, 2026 - Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company
Cattaraugus County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Cattaraugus County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - May 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Chemung County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chemung County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Monday, May 18, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Monday, June 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Allan Trant’s Exterior Finish Work LLC Expands Outdoor Living Projects Across New Hampshire’s Seacoast
Allan Trant’s Exterior Finish Work LLC is expanding its outdoor living construction services across New Hampshire’s Seacoast as more homeowners invest in long-term exterior improvements designed for comfort, durability, and everyday use. The company specializes in custom decks, porches, and outdoor spaces built with a strong focus on structural integrity, planning, and craftsmanship suited for New England conditions. - May 11, 2026 - Allan Trant's Exterior Finish Work LLC
Goldie's Pest Control Launches In2Care Mosquito Stations Across Mid-Missouri
Columbia-based Goldie's Pest Control has launched In2Care mosquito stations across seven mid-Missouri counties. Unlike sprays, the system uses mosquitoes themselves to carry larvicide back to hidden breeding sites. - May 08, 2026 - Goldie's Pest Control
Rainbow Restoration of Idaho Falls Redefines Property Recovery: Prioritizing Homeowner Advocacy and Insurance Agent Success
Rainbow Restoration of Idaho Falls is proud to announce a strategic shift in the property restoration landscape, moving beyond standard remediation to become the region’s premier Property Damage Specialists. While the industry typically focuses solely on fire, water, and mold, Rainbow... - May 08, 2026 - Rainbow Restoration
Remodel PRO Redefines Luxury Living Across Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming with "Gold Standard" Renovation Expertise
Remodel PRO, the region’s premier renovation firm, is proud to announce its strategic focus on high-end residential and elite commercial transformations. - May 08, 2026 - Remodel PRO
NuvoH2O Launches "Truth or Dare?" Campaign During Drinking Water Week
National Campaign Challenges Homeowners to Ask: What’s Really in Your Tap Water? In recognition of Drinking Water Week, NuvoH2O is launching a bold new national awareness campaign built around one simple question: Truth or Dare? The challenge is simple: share a truth… or take the... - May 07, 2026 - NuvoH2O
Davis Heating & Cooling Celebrates 25 Years of Trusted Service Across Hunterdon County and Central New Jersey
Davis Heating & Cooling, a trusted HVAC provider serving Hunterdon County and surrounding areas, is helping homeowners make smarter heating and cooling decisions through an educational, no-shortcuts approach. With over 25 years of experience, more than 600 installations annually, and multiple industry awards—including the Centurion, Signature, and Partner of the Year— the company combines expert knowledge with high-quality service. - May 07, 2026 - Davis Heating & Cooling LLC
Able Appliance Repair Strengthens Its Reputation as a Trusted, Woman-Owned Leader in the Kansas City Metro Area
Able Appliance Repair is a proudly woman-owned appliance repair company serving the Kansas City Metro Area. Dedicated to providing fast, reliable, and professional service, the company specializes in fixing a wide variety of major household appliances. With a steadfast focus on customer satisfaction, technical expertise, and community trust, Able Appliance Repair continues to set the standard for home service excellence in the region. - May 06, 2026 - Able Appliance Repair
KRC Rock Announces Grand Opening of Perris Location, Expanding 42-Year Legacy Into the Inland Empire
KRC Rock, a long-established Southern California supplier of natural stone, boulders, and landscape and hardscape materials, is announcing the grand opening of its newest location in Perris, California. The yard officially opened to the public on Friday, May 1, 2026, marking the company’s expansion into the Inland Empire. - May 04, 2026 - KRC Rock Inc.
Local Tulsa Company Celebrates 162+ Five-Star Reviews, Cementing Reputation as Oklahoma's Most Trusted Foundation Repair Provider
Level Home Foundation Repair earns community-driven recognition through decade of honest service and transparent pricing across 21 Oklahoma cities. With over 162 verified Google reviews and a 4.6-star average, this locally owned foundation repair Tulsa company proves that doing right by homeowners pays off. - May 02, 2026 - Level Home Foundation Repair
200 Rebuilding Together Boston Volunteers Come Together to Revitalize Boston Communities over 2 Weeks; On May 2nd, 100 Volunteers Rejuvenate Dorchester Community
Rebuilding Together Boston is providing no-cost nonprofit repairs to benefit a Dorchester public school and the Oasis on Ballou community garden on Saturday, May 2. Over the past 35 years, Rebuilding Together Boston has completed over 700 Rebuild projects for neighbors in need since its founding in 1991. In addition, the nonprofit is hosting its 35th anniversary at the Paint The Town! Gala on May 7. - May 01, 2026 - Rebuilding Together Boston
Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, May 8, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 01, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Raleigh’s Rapid Growth Sparks TriMkt Expansion
Businesses are paying attention to Raleigh, North Carolina, as it rapidly establishes itself as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Raleigh's population has increased by more than 15% over the last ten years, with thousands of new people moving there every year in pursuit of... - April 23, 2026 - TriMkt
Tasha Antell Honored as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tasha Antell of Mesa, Arizona, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the cleaning service industry. Tasha Antell will be... - April 23, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Health-First Home Care in McKinney Gets New Attention From Tailor Maid Clean
Tailor Maid Clean has released a company update focused on what it describes as a growing health-first approach to home care in McKinney during 2026. The update outlines how local households are placing more attention on air quality, surface sanitation, allergen reduction, and consistent cleaning... - April 20, 2026 - Tailor Maid House Cleaning
East Quogue Grill Cleaning Company Reports Record Bookings Ahead of US Open at Shinnecock Hills
Luxury property managers scrambling to get rental homes guest-ready for championship week driving unprecedented pre-season surge. - April 18, 2026 - Grillhampton
Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast
Architect Builder Group PLLC (ABG), a Charlotte-based, full-service architecture and engineering firm, is redefining how projects are conceived, designed, and delivered through a fully integrated, client-centered approach that bridges architecture, interiors, and engineering into one cohesive... - April 17, 2026 - Architect Builder Group PLLC
EnviroSeal Open-Cell Products Earn PFAS-Free Certification
Quadrant Performance Materials announced that its EnviroSeal open-cell spray foam products—OC Platinum, OCX, and OC PRO—have earned PFAS-Free Certification from Intertek. The certification confirms the products contain no PFAS and meet strict testing standards, reinforcing Quadrant’s commitment to transparency, responsible manufacturing, ultra-low VOC technology, and healthier indoor environments. - April 13, 2026 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Grand Renovations Completes 68-Unit Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation at Coal Harbour Condo in Downtown Vancouver
Grand Renovations, a BBB-accredited Vancouver renovation contractor, has completed a full-scope 68-unit residential renovation project at a strata-managed condominium in Coal Harbour, Downtown Vancouver — including kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, hardwood flooring replacement, and custom cabinet installations. - April 12, 2026 - Grand Renovations
Silva Construction Details Benefits of Kitchen Remodeling for Enhanced Home Value
Homeowners looking to improve both their daily living experience and the value of their property may want to start with the kitchen. According to experts at Silva Construction (https://silvaconstruction.com), kitchen remodeling remains one of the most effective ways to enhance a home’s... - April 10, 2026 - Silva Construction
Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Albany County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - April 08, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Kaliun Disrupts Legacy Construction CRM Market with AI-First Platform Built for General Contractors
AI-native construction CRM built by a licensed general contractor challenges industry incumbents with purpose-built platform for residential remodelers. - March 31, 2026 - Kaliun
Brights Cleaning Lancashire Experiences Significant Growth in Stone Floor Cleaning Services
Local Cleaning Specialists Report Surge in Demand as Businesses and Homeowners Seek Quality Stone Floor Care - March 29, 2026 - Brights Cleaning
Junk Shot Expands to Denver, CO – Grand Opening Celebration Announced
Junk Shot is excited to announce its expansion into Denver, CO. Join them for a Grand Opening on March 23 from 3:30–4:30 PM at Broomfield CO Chamber of Commerce 26 Garden Center, Suite 4 Broomfield, CO 80020. RSVP to be part of the celebration. - March 24, 2026 - Junk Shot App
DIY Depot USA Publishes Kitchen Cabinet Category Page Showcasing 157 Listed Products and On-Page Sorting and Price Filters
DIY Depot USA has published its Kitchen Cabinet product-category page on diydepotusa.com, presenting a browsable catalog of kitchen cabinet items. The page includes product listings, category navigation, sorting controls, and a price filter to help visitors review available cabinet-related items in one place. - March 18, 2026 - DIY Depot USA
DIY Depot USA Updates 2026 Website Content to Document Kitchen Project Coordination Approach
DIY Depot USA has published a 2026 website update outlining how its kitchen project coordination approach is presented online. The update documents service scope language and clarifies how project planning steps are described for customers reviewing kitchen remodel information on the company’s website. - March 18, 2026 - DIY Depot USA
HJZ Construction & Management Helps Homeowners Navigate Insurance Claim Repairs with Confidence
When disaster strikes a home—whether from water damage, fire, storms, or other unexpected events—homeowners often find themselves overwhelmed not only by the damage itself, but by the complicated insurance claim process that follows. HJZ Construction & Management Inc., a woman-owned... - March 16, 2026 - HJZ Construction
Oklahoma City Roofer McCann’s Roofing Issues Urgent Storm Safety Tips as Severe Weather Hits Central Oklahoma Tonight
Oklahoma City Roofer Steps Up to Protect Metro Homes During Active Tornado Watch and Thunderstorms. - March 11, 2026 - McCann's Roofing and Construction
Perfect Patch Landscaping Brings High-Quality Lawn Care and Outdoor Design to Local Residents
Perfect Patch Landscaping is proud to provide professional landscaping and lawn care services designed to improve the beauty and health of residential and commercial outdoor spaces. From lawn maintenance and yard cleanups to landscape improvements, the company focuses on reliable service, quality results, and helping customers create clean, well-maintained properties they can enjoy year-round. - March 10, 2026 - Perfect Patch Landscaping
Rusch Design Build Continues to Deliver High-Quality Home Renovations in Calgary
Rusch Design Build, a Calgary-based renovation company, continues to help homeowners transform their spaces through high-quality design-build renovation services. Known for its collaborative approach and attention to detail, the company specializes in kitchen renovations, basement developments, and... - March 09, 2026 - Rusch Design Build
Santhoff Plumbing Opens New Houston Office to Serve West University, Memorial Villages, River Oaks, Bellaire, and Nearby Communities
Santhoff Plumbing announces the opening of a new Houston office at 2617 Bissonnet St., Suite #237, 77005, to better serve homeowners and businesses in West University, River Oaks, Bellaire, Meyerland, Galleria/Uptown, and surrounding Houston neighborhoods. - March 06, 2026 - Santhoff Plumbing
McCann’s Roofing & Construction Named Best of 405 Finalist as Oklahoma City Homeowners Seek Trusted, Long-Term Roofing Solutions
McCann’s Roofing & Construction named Best of 405 finalist as Oklahoma City homeowners choose the trusted, family-owned contractor for long-lasting roofing solutions. - March 05, 2026 - McCann's Roofing and Construction
Rebuilding Together Boston Received $165,000 Grant from Liberty Mutual Insurance to Build Resilient Communities in Dorchester and Roxbury
Rebuilding Together Boston announced that the Liberty Mutual Foundation has awarded the local nonprofit a total of $165,000 in grants to serve homeowners and nonprofit community centers in Dorchester and Roxbury. The grants include $50,000 (FY26–FY28) to support work in Dorchester and Roxbury, MA, as part of its Housing Stability and Youth and Young Adult Workforce Development program, and $15,000 for FY26 to support Climate Resiliency efforts in neighborhoods throughout Boston. - February 25, 2026 - Rebuilding Together Boston
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co