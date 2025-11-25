Acumen International Launches the Acumen Global Alliance, a Partner Network Enabling Compliant International Hiring Across 190+ Countries

Acumen International has launched the Acumen Global Alliance (AGA), a partner network enabling recruitment, HR, consulting, and HR-tech organisations to support clients with compliant international hiring across 190+ countries. AGA provides access to Acumen’s global employment solutions, including EOR, payroll, benefits, compliance, immigration support, and contractor transitioning.