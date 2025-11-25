Acumen International Launches the Acumen Global Alliance, a Partner Network Enabling Compliant International Hiring Across 190+ Countries
Acumen International has launched the Acumen Global Alliance (AGA), a partner network enabling recruitment, HR, consulting, and HR-tech organisations to support clients with compliant international hiring across 190+ countries. AGA provides access to Acumen’s global employment solutions, including EOR, payroll, benefits, compliance, immigration support, and contractor transitioning.
London, United Kingdom, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Acumen International today announced the launch of the Acumen Global Alliance (AGA), a new partner network designed to help recruitment and staffing agencies, HR consultancies, advisory firms and HR-technology providers expand their service offerings and support clients with compliant international hiring without building multi-country employment infrastructure of their own.
Acumen Global Alliance (AGA) partnership program gives partners access to Acumen’s established global employment solutions and tools, including Global Employer of Record services, immigration, payroll and benefits administration, contractor-to-employee transitioning, compliance and workforce risk management, Global Payroll Calculator and Global Compliance Guide as well as marketing, sales, legal and operational support. These capabilities are delivered through Acumen’s existing framework covering more than 190 countries.
Nick Ganzha, Founder and CEO of Acumen International, said:
“The Acumen Global Alliance is a direct response to a consistent market challenge. Many of our partners work closely with global employers but lack the legal or operational capacity to support hiring across diverse jurisdictions,” said Nick Ganzha, Founder and CEO of Acumen International. “AGA provides them with a reliable, compliant, and immediate way to extend their service line, helping clients make well-governed expansion decisions by leveraging Acumen’s existing growing framework.”
Partners can participate through three defined routes: sales, delivery and referral. This flexible partnership model reflects the different ways organisations work with employers and allows each partner to choose the level of involvement that fits their commercial approach and client expectations. Sales partners integrate Acumen’s solutions under their own brand while retaining the client relationship; delivery partners provide local delivery in their countries; Referral partners introduce opportunities to Acumen International.
The Acumen Global Alliance has completed a successful pilot phase with selected partners, proving the model’s effectiveness in day-to-day international employment scenarios. Early adopters span recruitment groups, global mobility providers, specialist consultancies and HR technology platforms seeking to extend their international offering. AGA enables them to use Acumen’s multi-country employment capabilities to deliver compliant employment arrangements in markets they could not previously support.
About Acumen International
Acumen International is a Global Employer of Record (EOR) solutions provider with over 25 years of experience supporting international workforce management operations. The company enables organisations to hire, relocate, and manage talent across more than 190 countries. Acumen takes responsibility for all local employment arrangements, including compliant payroll and benefits, regulatory compliance, contractor transitioning, and immigration support.
Acumen supports a diverse clientele, working directly with employers as well as with partner firms that leverage Acumen’s multi-country employment capabilities to deliver fast, compliant workforce management solutions in global markets.
Contact
Natalia Protsenko
+447413148177
expressglobalemployment.com
