RX Japan Highlights Global Reach with Over 400 Exhibitors at JFEX WINTER 2025
Chiba, Japan, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RX Japan is preparing to welcome food and beverage (F&B) professionals from across the globe to the Japan Int’l Food & Beverage Expo (JFEX) WINTER 2025, taking place from 3–5 December 2025 at Makuhari Messe.
With more than 400 exhibitors, this international trade event stands out as a key platform for sourcing, collaboration, and business growth in the fast-evolving F&B market. JFEX WINTER offers attendees an opportunity to explore innovative products, build strategic partnerships and keep ahead of industry trends—all under one roof.
An Expansive and Varied Marketplace
In conjunction with the “JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR and Food LogiX, JFEX WINTER is designed to provide a seamless, one-stop experience that spans the entire F&B value chain. Whether participants are established importers, wholesalers, retailers or food service operators, the comprehensive scope ensures that businesses of every size can find solutions tailored to their specific business objectives.
Visitors can source from a breadth of product categories across the show floor. From agri-food staples for large-scale procurement to an extensive range of meat and seafood tailored for both high-volume buyers and niche operations, the event caters to every requirement. Attendees can also explore the latest innovations in processed foods, discover diverse beverages and alcohol selections, and review a comprehensive array of key ingredients that drive recipe development and mass production.
In addition, the show will feature extensive ranges of confectionery and snacks, alongside seasonings and a dedicated focus on health and beauty foods—reflecting evolving consumer tastes and the growing demand for nutrition-forward offerings. The market for sustainable and wellness products will also be strongly represented, with multiple exhibitors supporting businesses eager to align with today’s priorities for health, wellbeing, and environmental responsibility.
Beyond core F&B categories, attendees also gain a strategic advantage with Food LogiX located under the same roof. This co-located event provides direct access to solutions that simplify supply chain and logistics—from warehousing and smart logistics systems to packaging innovations and operational support for export, import and customs. By combining sourcing opportunities with logistics expertise in one venue, businesses can streamline processes, reduce complexity, and accelerate trade across the entire F&B value chain.
South Africa and Indonesia Pavilions Debut
For the first time, South Africa and Indonesia will showcase their rich culinary heritage and export-ready innovations through dedicated national pavilions. These additions bring authentic flavours, diverse products, and unique sourcing opportunities to international buyers.
Additionally, the Indonesia Pavilion will showcase a strong lineup of exhibitors, along with featured Japanese companies presenting authentic flavors and export-ready products.
From South Africa’s artisanal teas and fine wines to Indonesia’s diverse food offerings rooted in tradition, both pavilions promise a fresh perspective for businesses seeking distinctive products and new partnerships.
International Representation Supporting Business Growth
The upcoming JFEX WINTER will feature exhibitors from Japan and key regions worldwide, giving attendees access to a diverse range of products and suppliers. This edition’s strong international line-up, including companies from Europe, America, the Middle East, Oceania and Asia, sets it apart from domestic-only exhibitions.
This global representation enables direct comparison, benchmarking, and negotiation with suppliers across multiple markets. As the F&B industry becomes increasingly interconnected, such diversity offers visitors a competitive edge in differentiating product portfolios and meeting emerging demand.
Complementing this international scope, the event will also present products that meet global compliance standards, including halal-certified goods and those approved by FDA, US-HACCP, EU-HACCP, and other recognised certifications. This targeted sourcing simplifies evaluation and supports compliance with diverse regulatory frameworks, helping businesses navigate complex import and export requirements efficiently.
Digital Tools Elevating the Visitor Experience
To ensure a productive and organised experience, JFEX WINTER offers a suite of digital tools designed to maximise visitor outcomes.
Ahead of the event, attendees can use the online exhibitor directory and product catalogue to plan efficiently—shortlisting suppliers, arranging appointments and setting clear sourcing goals. The interactive “Show Planner” (https://lp.rxjapan.jp/en-gb/directory/userguide.html) further streamlines the experience by enabling personalised schedules, mapping for easy navigation and networking with relevant exhibitors. These tools reduce inefficiencies and help professionals maximise their return on attendance.
Call for Registration: Secure Your Place at JFEX WINTER
As JFEX WINTER approaches, visitor registration is still open—but time is running out for those who want to explore the ever-changing international F&B landscape under one roof. Learn more about the show at https://www.jfex.jp/jfex/en-gb.html and register now to secure your complimentary visitor pass at https://www.jfex.jp/jfex/en-gb/visit.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease2&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portalsite.
Contact
RXContact
Nomalyn Sudo
+81-3-6739-4133
https://www.jfex.jp/hub/en-gb.html
Nomalyn Sudo
+81-3-6739-4133
https://www.jfex.jp/hub/en-gb.html
