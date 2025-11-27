RAMPF Accelerates Growth in China with €8 Million Investment in New Tianjin Facility
State-of-the-art production plant increases capacity for high-performance resin systems in automotive and electronics applications.
Grafenberg, Germany, November 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The international RAMPF Group is expanding its footprint in China with the construction of a new, state-of-the-art production facility in Tianjin. The investment of €8 million (USD 9.3 million) underscores the company’s strong growth in Asia and its commitment to customer proximity in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.
The new site covers 23,500 square meters and will operate as a fully-fledged system house for reactive resin systems based on polyurethane, silicone, and epoxy as of July 2026. These high-performance materials are used for sealing, potting, bonding, and tooling applications in industries such as automotive, electric mobility, electrical/electronics, household appliances, and packaging.
The facility includes a production and office building, warehouse, laboratory, and application technology center. It is located in the Chemical Industrial Park of the Tianjin Economic and Technological Development Area (TEDA), a future-focused hub for leading local and international chemical innovators.
Michael Rampf, CEO of the RAMPF Group – “RAMPF is proud to become part of TEDA’s dynamic and visionary environment, which brings together leading companies from across the globe. The rapid realization of this project was made possible thanks to strong local political support. In particular, we extend our sincere gratitude to Ma Jianjun, Deputy Director of the Administrative Committee of TEDA, for his outstanding commitment and assistance.”
Tiger Meng, General Manager of RAMPF China – “With this new site, RAMPF now operates two strong hubs in China: Nantong and Tianjin. The additional production capacity meets growing demand from both Chinese and international customers and strengthens RAMPF’s position as a trusted partner for advanced polymer solutions as well as mineral casting technology.”
Christoph Kalf, Director Corporate Development at RAMPF Group – “RAMPF is focused on expanding its global footprint, and China is a key pillar of this strategy. The market continues to experience strong growth, and the products manufactured here meet the highest quality standards. As a company built on high-tech, customized solutions, we see tremendous potential in China and across neighboring Asian markets.”
