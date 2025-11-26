Best Companies Group Launches Best Companies to Work for in New York Program
Harrisburg, PA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Companies Group (BCG), a leading workplace research firm, has opened registration for the 2026 Best Companies to Work for in New York program. This annual recognition highlights top employers across the state that excel in workplace culture, employee engagement, and overall employee experience.
New York employers continue to navigate labor shortages, shifting employee expectations, and intense competition for talent across major sectors such as finance, healthcare, professional services, retail, and technology. In May 2025, New York had 581,000 job openings at a rate of 5.5%, highlighting just how competitive the state’s labor market has become (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2025). In this environment, being named a Best Company to Work for in New York offers more than recognition—it provides a strategic edge in attracting and retaining top talent.
Why New York Employers Should Participate:
- Attract Top Talent: Stand out in one of the most competitive labor markets in the country by showcasing your commitment to workplace excellence.
- Boost Employee Retention: Send a powerful signal that you invest in and value your people.
- Strengthen Reputation: Gain visibility across communities, candidates, and industries as a trusted and people-first employer.
Companies that meet the criteria will be named among the Best Companies to Work for in New York and receive benchmarked insights to support their talent and culture strategies.
Registration is open now through December 5, 2025.
Companies can learn more and register at:
https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-companies-to-work-for-in-new-york/
About Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group (BCG) has been identifying and recognizing great workplaces since 2004. Through independent research and data-driven employee surveys, BCG helps employers benchmark their culture, improve employee engagement, and earn recognition in national and regional “Best Places to Work” programs across the U.S. and globally.
Contact
Best Companies GroupContact
Natalie Harmon
717-909-1570
bestcompaniesgroup.com/
