Hugh's Catering Announces New Leadership, Elevated Service Standards
Fort Lauderdale's 40-year catering institution brings restaurant expertise to event-scale service.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, November 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hugh's Catering, serving South Florida since 1979, today announces its transformation under new ownership by Licata Hospitality, bringing restaurant-driven standards to comprehensive event catering across South Florida and Georgia. The acquisition marks the first time a Fort Lauderdale restaurant operator has acquired a legacy catering company.
Led by Anthony Licata of Licata Hospitality, the team behind Livia Bar and Grill, Hugh's Catering has reimagined its operations while preserving the trusted name Fort Lauderdale has relied on for over four decades. The company now offers fresh on-site cooking, single-source event management, and leadership presence at every event.
"Hugh's 40-year history gave us the foundation," says Licata. "We're building a true one-stop solution that handles everything seamlessly—from catering and florals to rentals and entertainment."
Key Service Enhancements:
Fresh on-site preparation using professional cooking equipment
Single contract for catering, florals, rentals, bar service, and entertainment
Management team on-site at every event
Transparent pricing with no hidden fees
Capacity for events from 50 to 10,000 guests
With Operations Director Steve Nothnagel ensuring flawless execution and Culinary Director Daniel Alvarez crafting chef-driven menus, Hugh's manages every detail for weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations throughout South Florida and Georgia.
"We're bringing the precision of restaurant service to event-scale execution," adds Nothnagel. "Our team is on-site at every event because the details matter."
When previous owner Hugh McCauley handed over the keys, he left a personal note: "Welcome home." That spirit continues to define Hugh's approach to hospitality.
About Hugh's Catering
Founded in 1979, Hugh's Catering serves Fort Lauderdale with comprehensive event services combining 40+ years of event expertise and restaurant-trained professionals. The company operates from a 40,000 sq ft venue at 4351 NE 12th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL.
For media inquiries, event photos, or executive interviews, contact Steve Nothnagel at (954) 563-4844 or info@hughscatering.com. Visit www.hughscatering.com to explore menus and request consultations.
Steve Nothnagel
954-563-4844
hughscatering.com
