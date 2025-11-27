Future Horizons Presents "Insights Into Autism and Animal Behavior" with Dr. Temple Grandin, January 31, 2026 in Lexington, KY

Temple Grandin, a leading voice in autism advocacy, is a bestselling author and animal science professor at Colorado State University. Her influential book "Thinking in Pictures" has inspired readers across the country, while her latest, Autism, Sensory and Behavior, offers profound insights. Featured widely in the media and portrayed in the Emmy-winning HBO film "Temple Grandin," she continues to engage and inspire audiences everywhere.