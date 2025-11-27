Future Horizons Presents "Insights Into Autism and Animal Behavior" with Dr. Temple Grandin, January 31, 2026 in Lexington, KY
Temple Grandin, a leading voice in autism advocacy, is a bestselling author and animal science professor at Colorado State University. Her influential book "Thinking in Pictures" has inspired readers across the country, while her latest, Autism, Sensory and Behavior, offers profound insights. Featured widely in the media and portrayed in the Emmy-winning HBO film "Temple Grandin," she continues to engage and inspire audiences everywhere.
Lexington, KY, November 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Grandin is a professor of animal science at Colorado State University, a leading consultant on animal behavior in the livestock industry, and a well-known autism advocate. She was one of the first individuals on the autism spectrum to publicly share insights from her own experiences, and her portrait is now part of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.
In this discussion, Dr. Grandin will explore different learning styles—including sensory-based thinkers, verbal learners, mathematical thinkers, and auditory learners. She will address the importance of structure and schedules and share practical strategies for supporting individuals on the autism spectrum with academic responsibilities.
Dr. Grandin also emphasizes that there are workarounds for many challenges, whether in finding employment, engaging in volunteer roles, tutoring, or managing tests and classwork.
This talk offers meaningful insights for both the autism community and those working in livestock and animal care.
Topics include:
• Creating learning environments that support diverse ways of thinking
• The humane treatment of animals
• Practical approaches to improving the welfare of farm and ranch animals
“Autism helped me understand animals because I think in pictures. Since animals do not have language, their memories have to be sensory-based instead of word-based.” - Dr. Temple Grandin
Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
