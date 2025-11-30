Pedro Recipes Expands Its Fermented Foods Platform with Expert Guides and Safe, Beginner-Friendly Tutorials

Pedro Recipes, a fast-growing online resource for fermented foods, announces the expansion of its platform with new beginner-friendly guides, safety-focused tutorials, and research-backed insights. The website aims to help home cooks confidently prepare kefir, kombucha, fermented garlic, hot honey, and other gut-healthy creations.