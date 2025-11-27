Workshops for Biodiversity: 100 Stakeholders Define 5 Focus Areas and 30 Projects for a Quebec Economy in Harmony with Nature
To accelerate the integration of biodiversity into economic decisions, Workshop for Biodiversity is today publishing a report based on the Economy, Biodiversity, and Transformative Change dialogue day. This meeting, held on September 23, 2025 in Montreal, brought together nearly 100 participants from more than 12 economic, municipal, community, academic, and Indigenous sectors.
Montréal, Canada, November 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- To accelerate the integration of biodiversity into economic decisions, Workshops for Biodiversity is today publishing a report based on the Economy, Biodiversity, and Transformative Change dialogue day. This meeting, held on September 23, 2025 in Montreal, brought together nearly 100 participants from more than 12 economic, municipal, community, academic, and Indigenous sectors.
The report summarizes the main findings and presents the five strategic areas and more than 30 action items identified during the day, the objective of which was to bring out common priorities, identify levers that can be mobilized, and propose concrete avenues for building a Quebec economy that is compatible with nature.
Five key areas to guide the transformation
Recognizing the urgency of action;
Strengthening collaboration;
Recognizing the value of biodiversity;
Capacity building;
Adopting an integrated approach.
“Quebec can only prosper if biodiversity is integrated into its economic decisions. This report proposes concrete steps to guide this transformation and mobilize stakeholders.” - David Roy, Executive Director, Workshops for Biodiversity
More than 30 projects identified, including 9 priority projects
Among the projects put forward, some were highlighted for their potential for transformation:
Adopt stricter standards;
Improve relations with indigenous peoples by recognizing their self-determination;
Create an economic innovation zone focused on biodiversity;
Develop accessible biodiversity indicators;
Integrate biodiversity at all levels of governance;
Integrate biodiversity into school curricula;
Integrate natural assets into planning;
Bring about a paradigm shift by considering nature as a strategic investment;
Strengthen the capacities of decision-making bodies.
These projects are in line with Quebec's Nature 2030 Plan and the IPBES's international guidelines on transformative change.
Next steps
The report recommends identifying project leaders, supporting and consolidating existing initiatives, strengthening intersectoral working groups, mobilizing existing networks, disseminating and amplifying best practices, mapping biodiversity initiatives, and ensuring structured monitoring of implementation.
These steps reflect a clear commitment to move from reflection to action, mobilize stakeholders who are ready to collaborate, and build a Quebec economy that is in harmony with biodiversity.
Download the report
https://www.ateliersbiodiversite.org/economie-biodiversite-quebec
The report summarizes the main findings and presents the five strategic areas and more than 30 action items identified during the day, the objective of which was to bring out common priorities, identify levers that can be mobilized, and propose concrete avenues for building a Quebec economy that is compatible with nature.
Five key areas to guide the transformation
Recognizing the urgency of action;
Strengthening collaboration;
Recognizing the value of biodiversity;
Capacity building;
Adopting an integrated approach.
“Quebec can only prosper if biodiversity is integrated into its economic decisions. This report proposes concrete steps to guide this transformation and mobilize stakeholders.” - David Roy, Executive Director, Workshops for Biodiversity
More than 30 projects identified, including 9 priority projects
Among the projects put forward, some were highlighted for their potential for transformation:
Adopt stricter standards;
Improve relations with indigenous peoples by recognizing their self-determination;
Create an economic innovation zone focused on biodiversity;
Develop accessible biodiversity indicators;
Integrate biodiversity at all levels of governance;
Integrate biodiversity into school curricula;
Integrate natural assets into planning;
Bring about a paradigm shift by considering nature as a strategic investment;
Strengthen the capacities of decision-making bodies.
These projects are in line with Quebec's Nature 2030 Plan and the IPBES's international guidelines on transformative change.
Next steps
The report recommends identifying project leaders, supporting and consolidating existing initiatives, strengthening intersectoral working groups, mobilizing existing networks, disseminating and amplifying best practices, mapping biodiversity initiatives, and ensuring structured monitoring of implementation.
These steps reflect a clear commitment to move from reflection to action, mobilize stakeholders who are ready to collaborate, and build a Quebec economy that is in harmony with biodiversity.
Download the report
https://www.ateliersbiodiversite.org/economie-biodiversite-quebec
Contact
Workshops for BiodiversityContact
David Roy
514-835-1080
https://www.ateliersbiodiversite.org/en
David Roy
514-835-1080
https://www.ateliersbiodiversite.org/en
Categories