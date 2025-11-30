Alabama Cold Case Advocacy Announces the Launch of Operation Safe Return
Alabama Cold Case Advocacy has launched Operation Safe Return, a statewide initiative placing verified missing children and vulnerable adults on digital and static billboards across Alabama. The project aims to increase public visibility, generate new leads, and support families and investigators through community awareness. Fundraising is underway to support the first round of billboard placements, expected to begin in January 2026.
Mobile, AL, November 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alabama Cold Case Advocacy is proud to announce the launch of Operation Safe Return, a statewide initiative created to increase visibility for missing children and vulnerable adults in Alabama. The project places verified missing person cases on both static and digital billboards in key locations across the state. The goal is to bring renewed attention to these cases, encourage community engagement, and strengthen the chances that someone with information will come forward. The launch of Operation Safe Return also includes the start of a statewide fundraising effort that will directly support the first wave of billboard placements.
Operation Safe Return was created with one clear purpose: to make sure no missing person is overlooked or forgotten. Each placement features an active missing person case that has been confirmed through law enforcement. The billboards will run in selected areas based on traffic patterns, community relevance, and input from public safety partners. Some locations will feature digital boards while others will run on traditional static displays, ensuring each case receives sustained public awareness. Alabama Cold Case Advocacy hopes to begin the first round of billboard features in January 2026.
“As families continue to wait for answers, visibility can make an immediate difference,” said Keri New, president of Alabama Cold Case Advocacy. “Every image placed on a board is a chance that the right person will see that face, remember something, and choose to speak up. Hope grows when people stay alert and connected to the cases in their communities.”
Operation Safe Return aims to serve as a bridge between families, communities, and investigators while highlighting the importance of public awareness in missing person cases. The program also supports efforts to combat exploitation and trafficking by increasing attention on vulnerable individuals who may be at risk.
Community groups, organizations, and businesses are invited to partner with Alabama Cold Case Advocacy to help expand the reach of this project. Opportunities include sponsorships, case specific board support, and public outreach. The project will rely on collaboration from both public and private partners to bring as many cases forward as possible.
Supporters can receive a direct link to the campaign by texting “OSR” to 53555.
To learn more about Operation Safe Return or to support this effort, visit the Alabama Cold Case Advocacy website at https://alcoldcase.com or contribute directly through the campaign page at https://givebutter.com/OperationSafeReturn.
Contact
Keri New
251-501-2653
alcoldcase.com
keri@alcoldcase.com
